  • Tuesday, 25th October, 2022

German Chancellor Wants ‘Marshall Plan’ for Ukraine Before War’s End

Rest of the World | 3 hours ago

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken out in favour of setting up a Marshall Plan for reconstruction while Russia’s war on its neighbour is still going on.
“This is a generational task that must be started now,’’ Scholz said on Tuesday at an international reconstruction conference in Berlin.
This was referred to as the massive U.S. investment in Germany and other Western countries after World War II.
Private and state investors had to come together to shape the country’s future, not only for the coming months but for the coming years, Scholz said.
Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was hosting international experts in Berlin to discuss the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki were also taking part in the meeting. (dpa/NAN)

