Bauchi High Court Stops EFCC from Disrupting State’s Operations

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The Bauchi High Court has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from tempering with the property of Bº–auchi State Government or doing anything capable of disrupting the smooth running of its offices and companies pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court that was presided over by the Chief Judge of Bauchi State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, further directed the EFCC to remove the defacement it painted on the wall of the premises of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA). The court, in its ruling on a motion filed in Suit No: BA/326”/2022 between the Bauchi State Government, the BASEPA and the EFCC as defendant, ordered “that an order granted restraining the respondent from tempering with property No. 10, Sokoto Road, Old GRA, Bauchi belonging to the plaintiff or doing any other thing capable of disrupting the smooth running of affairs of BASEPA as well as Zaranda Hotel Bauchi and Wikki Hotels, Bauchi, Bauchi State pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice.”

It further ruled “that an order of this honourable court is granted directing the defendant/respondent to remove forthwith the mark inscription put on the plaintiffs/Applicants premises No. 10, Sokoto road, Old GRA Bauchi, Zaranda Hotel along Jos Road, Bauchi and Wikki Hotels, Yakubun Bauchi Road, Bauchi, Bauchi State pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice;

“That the return date for the hearing of Motion on Notice is 9th day of November, 2022.”

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Government has expressed worries that in the last one week, residents of Bauchi metropolis must have noticed that certain offices and companies of government have been painted by the EFCC in a commando and kangaroo fashion meant to intimidate and distract the state government.

According to a press release by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mr. Mukhtar Gidado, which was made available to newsmen yesterday, said that “the Bauchi State Government being a law abiding government, knowing fully well that the actions were illegal as there was no basis whatsoever in law and fact that would warrant painting its property by the EFCC, sought for the intervention of the court of law.”

The release further stated that the “government wishes to inform its citizens that the court after listening to the points raised by government granted an injunction restraining EFCC.

“The court had agreed that the actions of the EFCC are prima facie, illegal and they are to appear before the court on November 9, 2022, to explain why they took this unwarranted action meant to destroy the economy of the state at a time when the government is doing everything possible to grow the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state and to continue with its developmental projects for the betterment of its people.

“Government assures citizens of the state that it is a law abiding government and it will continue to fight for their rights. Bauchi State Government under the inspirational leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed will not accept any agency of government knowing that we are heading towards 2023 elections to put her under unnecessary pressure and to blackmail its leadership.

“We note that these entire brazen invasions are coming days before the opposition party launched its gubernatorial campaign in the state. Perhaps the EFCC, knowing that the opposition party has nothing to offer in the state decided to provide it with a talking point.

“More so, as the EFCC is fully aware that the state has established its anti-corruption commission following which it wrote to the EFCC informing it.”

.0The media aide then urged its citizens to remain steadfast in their support and to continue to believe that the best thing that has ever happened to Bauchi State is the “dynamic government of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and to reject the weaponised use of federal might to intimidate opponents as we head to elections in 2023.”