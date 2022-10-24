2023: PDP Chieftain Scores Member of N’Assembly Low

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara State, Mr. Olusegun Olusola Adewara, at the weekend described the six and half years of the lawmaker representing Irepodun/Isin/ Oke-Ero/Ekiti federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Raheem Tunji Ajulo-Opin, as a waste and unproductive.

The chieftain, therefore, urged the people of the federal constituency to use their permanent voters cards (PVCs) to reject the lawmaker and cast their vote for Dare Bankole in 2023 elections to represent the constituency.

Adewara, who is also a member of the PDP Youth Council in the Kwara South senatorial district of the state, stated this in Ilorin while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the recent flag-off campaign of the federal lawmaker to seek reelection in next year general election.

He said the federal lawmaker has failed to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the constituents since his election into the National Assembly.

Adewara argued that “the people’s mandate entrusted to Ajuloopin almost six and half years ago has yielded nothing but more job losses and unemployment for our youths, increasing spate of insecurity (banditry and terrorism), including kidnapping of royal fathers and abduction of their queens for ransoms in the Kwara South senatorial district of the state.

“Apart from this, most of the roads in the constituency were dotted with potholes while health and education facilities are in bad position but now talking of seeking another term in 2023.

“I want to say that the people of the federal constituency have seen light and no politicians can cajole them with their incompetent outing to win elections in next year general election.

“From top to bottom, the APC in the state and federal level has failed and the electorate would reject the party in the next elections in the country.

“For any lawmaker who has been in office for six years and unable to facilitate a single federal project to the constituency apart from those facilitated by his late predecessor, Hon. Funke Adedoyin, I don’t think such federal lawmaker should be reelected in the next polls.”