For Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, ‘Sports in His DNA’

Great things are always on the horizon for diligent and passionate people. For Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye, the foremost Nigerian sports administrator and politician, this horizon is gradually becoming a backyard. This is principal because Elegbeleye’s love for all things sports has been tested over the years and found to be adequate.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has announced the appointment of Elegbeleye and several others to a super committee for the grooming of sports champions in Nigeria. Specifically, the committee is Domestic League, composed of 10 individuals bearing the name, Interim Management Committee (IMC), and expected to help revitalize Domestic League and temporarily oversee its management until a professional league board is set up to handle the task.

Being the frontman for sports in Nigeria, it was not surprising that Elegbeleye was appointed as the Chairman of the committee and expected to help give flesh to the 10-year football Master Plan approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. To help Elegbeleye are Paul Bassey (who is to serve as Vice Chairman), Davidson Owumi (who is to serve as Head of Operations), and Olumide Bamiduro (the Secretary). Others on the Committee include Kunle Soname, Daniel Amokachi, Calvin Emeka Onwuka, Aliyu Adamu, Danladi Ibrahim, a representative of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and a representative of the Nigeria Police Force.

Concerning commitment to sports, very few individuals stand on the same level as Elegbeleye. Despite his academic profile that is steeped in administration, management and accounting, as well as sales management, Elegbeleye has always had a strong thing for sports. As a result, he has held the sports touch so many times and won many awards on this front.

The appointment to the Domestic League is likely a dream come true for Elegbeleye. And considering his history with sports administration in Nigeria, it is almost certain that he will do great things in the committee.