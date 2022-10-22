New Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV All-rounder with Performance Genes

Bennett Oghifo

Mercedes-AMG has presented the EQE SUV, a further milestone in its electrification strategy–the first all-electric SUV from the performance and sports car brand. With its variable interior and performance-oriented drive concept, it is the most versatile electric vehicle in the Mercedes-AMG portfolio. The new model also offers generous space for passengers and luggage. Like the AMG EQS Saloon and AMG EQE Saloon, the AMG EQE SUV is based on the electric platform from Mercedes-EQ. Two powerful electric motors and the fully variable all-wheel drive form the basis for the hallmark AMG dynamic driving experience. The Mercedes-AMG developers have also designed many other parameters independently. These include the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with Adaptive Damping System, rear-axle steering and AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL – an AMG-specific roll stabilisation system. Added to this are the AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE and the exterior and interior design. Two variants of the new performance SUV are available: The entry-level Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC (provisional WLTP combined power consumption: 25.1-22.0 kWh/100 km; provisional WLTP CO2 emissions: 0g/km)[1] and the even sportier Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ (provisional WLTP combined power consumption: 27.8-22.6 kWh/100 km; provisional WLTP CO2 emissions: 0 g/km)1.

“The AMG EQE SUV is another milestone in our Future of Driving Performance. The new model is our first all‑electric SUV. And, after the AMG EQS and AMG EQE Saloon models, this is already the third performance model that we have realised as a derivative on the Mercedes-EQ electric platform.

With its variable interior and high-performance all-wheel drive, it is Mercedes-AMG’s most versatile electric vehicle. A real all-rounder – a real AMG!” says Philipp Schiemer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “The compact format of the EQE SUV, the short wheelbase and the performance-oriented drive concept form the perfect starting point for realising an agile, highly emotional and luxurious driving experience with our AMG-specific solutions.

This particularly applies to the drive system, suspension, brakes and sound. It ensures that our customers can look forward to the Driving Performance that is a hallmark of our brand,” says Jochen Hermann, Chief Technical Officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Exterior design with characteristic AMG features

The exterior design is characterised by generously modelled surfaces, reduced joints and seamless transitions. Dynamic proportions emphasise the sporty character. Many AMG characteristic features guarantee a high recognition value and help strengthen the brand.

These include the AMG-specific black panel radiator grille with hot-stamped vertical struts in chrome, integrated Mercedes star and “AMG” lettering. A new feature is the brand-specific badge on the bonnet with the AMG emblem instead of the Mercedes star: It now also adorns a purely electric vehicle from Mercedes-AMG for the first time. Another front-end feature is the AMG-specific front apron, painted in the body colour with A-wing in high-gloss black and a chrome trim. The same look characterises the front splitter in high-gloss black with chrome trim and flics and fins on the simulated air inlets. The air diffusers in high-gloss black on the left and right allow the AIR CURTAIN effect, which guides the air around the front wheels in a streamlined manner. The standard DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps feature a specific AMG projection when opening and closing the vehicle.

In the side view, AMG-specific wheel arch claddings in the body colour and the seamlessly integrated, fully recessed door handles add visual accents. Added to this are aerodynamically optimised 21 or 22-inch AMG light-alloy wheels. The rear apron in the body colour with aerodynamically optimised diffuser and longitudinal fins as well as the tail lights in a helix design round off the dynamic appearance.

Interior design with a particularly sporty touch

The interior is also dominated by style-defining AMG features. Here, the new models offer a sporty ambience including seats with individual graphics and special seat covers in ARTICO man-made leather with MICROCUT microfibre and red topstitching. Alternatively, seat upholstery in nappa leather is optionally available, also with AMG-specific seat graphics. In addition, the AMG badge on the backrests of the front seats and the embossed AMG emblems in the front headrests emphasise the brand identity. There are numerous other features that underline the distinctive style of the interior:

Instrument panel and beltlines in space grey ARTICO man-made leather with NEOTEX grain and red topstitching

Door centre panels and also transition from centre console to instrument panel in black MICROCUT microfibre with red topstitching

AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather, flattened at the bottom, perforated in the grip area with silver-coloured aluminium paddles for setting various recuperation levels, and the standard steering wheel buttons for individual assignment of vehicle-specific settings

AMG sports pedals, AMG floor mats and door sill panels with “AMG” lettering (illuminated with interchangeable cover)

The AMG Performance steering wheel with its striking twin-spoke design and seamlessly integrated buttons combines visual stability with lightness. The steering wheel rim, which is flattened at the bottom and covered in nappa leather, can be heated as an option. The standard AMG steering wheel buttons impress with brilliant displays. This allows important driving functions and the drive programs to be controlled without the driver’s hands leaving the steering wheel. Numerous parameters can be selected directly. The menus on the left steering wheel button can be individually supplemented, exchanged or reduced. For this, there is a list in the Multimedia Touch Display or in the optional Hyperscreen with more than 15 information and setting options as direct selection for the steering wheel buttons.

Optional Hyperscreen with AMG-specific functions and displays for the MBUX infotainment system

Both new models can be optionally equipped with the innovative MBUX Hyperscreen. This large, curved screen unit extends from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a single glass cover and appear to merge into one. With adaptive software, MBUX adapts completely to its user and offers personalised suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. With the zero layer, the most important applications are always displayed situationally and contextually on the top level in the field of vision.

In Europe and China, dynamic content is also permitted on the passenger display while driving. Unrestricted viewing of films, text messages or presentations, plus internet surfing, are therefore possible. This is made possible by the “blanking function”, which prevents the driver from seeing the content. But even without dynamic content, the passenger display remains an attractive eye-catcher because then a new, AMG-specific screensaver appears.

MBUX offers a range of additional AMG functions that emphasise the performance character. This is particularly true of the distinctive displays in the instrument cluster, as well as the multimedia display and the head-up display. Quick access to the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs is provided by the corresponding direct-entry button in the centre console.

The Dolby Atmos® sound format takes the audio experience in the EQE SUV to a new level. Individual instruments or voices in the studio mix can be positioned all around the listening area. A new kind of sound animation thus becomes possible: Because while conventional stereo systems usually have left-right dynamics, Dolby Atmos® can use the entire range and create a 360-degree experience.

With the premium digital entertainment platform from Californian specialist ZYNC integrated into a vehicle for the first time, customers enjoy a seamless digital entertainment experience. The advantages of the MBUX Hyperscreen are fully exploited. Through ZYNC, customers gain access to a wide range of renowned global and local streaming services. The ZYNC platform focuses exclusively on vehicle interiors, and integrates seamlessly with vehicle hardware and operating systems. This enhances the audio-visual experience, interaction and user-friendliness. ZYNC offers video streaming, on-demand content, interactive experiences, local video programmes, sport, news, games, and much more besides, via a single user interface.

Performance-oriented drive concept with two electric motors

Both new Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV models offer a performance-oriented drive concept with two electric motors. The powerful electric powertrain (eATS) with a motor at the front and rear axle also offers fully variable all-wheel drive, which optimally transmits the drive power to the road in all driving conditions. The power spectrum ranges from 350 kW (476 hp) in the EQE 43 4MATIC to 505 kW (687 hp) in the EQE 53 4MATIC+ with optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package with Boost function. The maximum torque ranges from 858 to 1000 Nm.

The AMG-specific electric motors at the front and rear axles are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). The decided emphasis on performance is already evident in the output and torque values. In addition, the electric motors are characterised by an optimal balance of power increase, efficiency and noise comfort. The electric motors of the EQE 43 4MATIC SUV feature AMG-specific tuning and control. The EQE 53 4MATIC+ SUV uses AMG-specific electric motors with adapted windings, different laminations, higher currents and adapted inverters. This allows higher motor speeds and thus even more power, which is particularly noticeable during acceleration and in the top speed.

The electric motor on the rear axle is particularly powerful thanks to its six-phase design, based on two windings with three phases each. The stator with pull-in winding ensures a particularly strong magnetic field.

Added to this is the highly resilient thermal concept, which allows repeated acceleration manoeuvres with consistently high performance. The centrepiece of the sophisticated design is the so-called water lance in the shaft of the rotor, which cools it. Other AMG-specific cooling elements in the cooling circuit include special ribs on the stator and the needle-shaped pin-fin structure on the inverter, which is made of high-performance ceramics. In addition, there is the transmission oil heat exchanger: In addition to cooling, the oil is also preheated during cold starts to increase efficiency.

Fully variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC and 4MATIC+

The power of the engines is brought to the road by the standard-fit AMG Performance 4MATIC (EQE 43) or 4MATIC+ (EQE 53) fully variable all-wheel drive. In contrast to previous usage, the “+” in 4MATIC+ stands not only for the fully variable all-wheel drive that EQE 43 and EQE 53 both have, but for the entire additional performance and dynamism that the EQE 53 offers. In both models, the system continuously distributes drive torque between the front and rear axles depending on the driving situation: compared to a mechanical all‑wheel drive system, the electric-specific system ensures a significantly faster response. The torque is checked 160 times per second and adjusted if necessary. The torque distribution depends on the selected drive program: in the “Comfort” program the focus is on maximum efficiency, while in “Sport” and “Sport+” the torque is more rear-biased in the interests of greater lateral dynamics.

AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with Adaptive Damping System

The AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with air suspension and Adaptive Damping System is based on four-link suspension at the front and multi-link independent suspension at the rear, each optimised with AMG‑specific wheel carriers, suspension links and anti-roll bars with greater rigidity. In its basic features it corresponds to the suspension of the AMG EQS and the AMG GT four-door Coupé, but its set-up has been adapted to the AMG EQE SUV. The rear axle carrier is connected to the bodyshell with 50 per cent stiffer bearings and reduced bearing clearance to create even more direct road contact. The AMG engineers have specifically tuned all components to meet the special requirements of Mercedes-AMG customers. This applies to ride comfort as well as driving dynamics.

The Adaptive Damping System uses two pressure limiting valves. These continuously variable control valves located outside the damper allow the damping force to be adjusted even more precisely to different driving conditions and drive programs: one valve controls the rebound phase, i.e. the force generated when the wheel rebounds; the other controls the compression phase when the wheel compresses. The rebound and compression phases are controlled independently of each other. This technology makes it possible to increase comfort on the one hand, but also to make the driving dynamics even sportier on the other hand.

The suspension control unit analyses data – including data from the acceleration and wheel path sensors – to adjust the damping force for each wheel in a few milliseconds to suit the situation. The AMG developers were able to significantly increase the spread between sportiness and comfort. Among other things, by widening the spread between minimum and maximum damping force characteristics, as well as even greater flexibility in characteristic mapping. By using the two adjustment valves, the damper is able to provide damping force adjustment across the full range of wheel vibrations. Thanks to the special design of the valves, the damper reacts quickly and sensitively to changing road surfaces and driving conditions.

Efficiency also feeds into the intelligent driving level control, which enables better aerodynamics and lower power consumption. In the S and S+ drive programs, the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV models already adopt the low suspension level from 0 km/h (-15 mm). In drive program C, speed-dependent control takes place with lowering from 120 km/h and raising from 80 km/h.

The special tyres, which are specifically adapted to the requirements of the all-electric AMG Performance vehicles, also contribute to the high dynamic potential. Among other suppliers, the MICHELIN Pilot Sport EV MO1 tyre specifically designed for electric-drive performance vehicles is worth mentioning. It is available in 21 or 22 inch size and features low rolling resistance combined with very high grip levels on wet and dry roads.

With active rear-axle steering as standard

Both Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV models are equipped with active rear-axle steering as standard. The steering angle of up to 9.0 degrees promotes agile handling and allows a turning circle of 10.9 metres. The interaction between front-axle and rear-axle steering is designed to achieve agile response with little steering effort when driving in town or on country roads. At speeds below 60 km/h, the rear wheels steer in the opposite direction to the front wheels. As a result, the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is agile, light-footed and nimble. The effect is particularly positive when making a turn, changing direction quickly or manoeuvring slowly. At speeds above 60 km/h, the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front wheels. The resulting virtually extended wheelbase offers increased handling stability and driving safety at high speeds, and during fast lane changes or sudden evasive manoeuvres.

AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL: electromechanical active roll stabilisation(AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ SUV only)

Instead of using conventional anti-roll bars, the active roll stabilisation in the AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+ SUV compensates body movements electromechanically. For this purpose, the anti-roll bars on the front and rear axles are divided into two parts. In the centre is an electromechanical actuator in which a three-stage planetary gear is integrated. If the road surface is uneven, the actuator actively separates the stabiliser halves, which increases ride comfort. During dynamic driving, the halves join together and are twisted against each other. This significantly reduces rolling movements In order to meet the high performance requirements of Mercedes-AMG, the system is based on an additional 48-volt auxiliary power system The AMG developers redesigned the rear section of the vehicle to accommodate the roll stabilisation system.

Advantages of the electromechanical roll stabilisation:

Greater spread between comfort and sportiness than with a mechanical solution

Precisely compensates for body movements. Even in sporty situations near the limits, the handling remains precisely controllable and direct

Not only reduces rolling movements when cornering, but also allows more precise tuning of the cornering and load change characteristics

Increased ride comfort when driving in a straight line because excitations due to one-sided road bumps are balanced out

Significantly faster response than hydraulic systems

Lower weight of components compared to hydraulic solutions.

For an individual driving experience: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs

The driving characteristics can be changed by the driver at the touch of a button to suit the respective situation or their own preferences. This is made possible by the five AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+” and “Individual”. The drive programs cover a wide spectrum, from high comfort to pronounced sportiness. Important parameters such as drive and performance characteristics, suspension settings, AMG DYNAMICS with, among other things, steering torque characteristics and AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE are modified to suit the selected drive program. The maximum drive power can be called up in the Sport+ drive program, or in all drive programs by kick-down. In the drive programs (except Sport+), the maximum power is adjusted to increase efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.