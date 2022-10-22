Bayelsa Floods: Friends of Senator Dickson Begin Donation

A few days after the Senator representing Bayelsa West, Henry Seriake Dickson donated over N15 million to alleviate the acute living conditions of flood victims in Bayelsa, his friends have raised additional N11 million to support them under the platform of Friends of Senator Dickson.

Dickson, who conveyed his appreciation to the benevolent donors most of whom prefer to be anonymous, also expressed the gratitude of the beneficiaries.

Dickson reiterated his appeal to public spirited individuals, NGOs, corporations, to come to the rescue of displaced and suffering flood victims.

The Senator said in a statement yesterday that he appreciated the initiative of his friends who came together to start this humanitarian drive.

According to him, a special account for the foundation had been opened with Sterling Bank into which the donations from his friends are domiciled and into which further donations can be made.

Dickson also reiterated the policy of the foundation to record and publish the list of all donors as well as the beneficiaries for purposes of transparency.

However, he said that where there are requests for anonymity, the foundation will have no option than to respect their preferences.

He added that donation was not only in cash but also in kind as the foundation would make arrangements to receive all such donations in kind such as relief materials of every description.

He said, “Following the announcement of my donation to flood victims in Bayelsa State, some of my friends called to support and as of now they have raised N11 million. A number of them preferred to be anonymous.

“However, we will do a letter from the foundation to express my gratitude and that of our people to them.”

The Senator donated N400,000 to each of the wards in the Sagbama Ekeremor Senatorial District on Wednesday in Abuja.

Dickson, a former two-term governor of the state also announced a donation of N5 million to those affected by the flood in Yenagoa.

He stated further that his friends under the aegis of ‘Friends of Senator Dickson’ were also putting donations together to the sub-account of Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation to reach out to those affected by the ravaging flood.

He stressed that the funds would be distributed dispassionately to the victims irrespective of political affiliations.

According to him, those willing to donate both in cash and kind can do so through his Foundation.