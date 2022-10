Oriental Energy Begins Negotiation Towards Implementation of PIA for Host Communities in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Indigenous oil production company in Nigeria, Oriental Energy Resources Limited (OERL), has begun the negotiation toward the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021 for its host communities in Akwa Ibom State.

The oil firm is presently engaging its host communities, Akwa Ibom State Government, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on the creation of a Host Community Development Trust (HCDT).

The engagement is a strong move towards the implementation of chapter three of the PIA 2021 and guided by the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Host Communities Development Regulations 2022.

At a community relations session in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, all primary stakeholders together perused an overview of the PIA and dialogued on the draft criteria for appointing members of Board of Trustees (BoT), Management Committee (ManCom) and Advisory Committee (AdvisoryCo) Draft.

To strengthen ownership by its oil communities, growth, fairness and accountability, the Development Trust framework by Oriental Energy interpreted eligibility, roles and responsibilities of the crude oil production company and its community’s stakeholders in Effiat and Mbo.

Other criteria include persons with conflict of interest would not be appointed or contracted, candidates must demonstrate impartiality and objectivity, spouses or siblings should not be appointed in the same tenure, and no person should be disqualified for appointment merely by reason of gender, especially women, disability or age.

Copies of the draft documents were received by Effiat and Mbo Community Representative Committees (CRCs), NUPRC, NCDMB, State Ministry of Power and Petroleum Development (MPPD), and the state government.

Applauding OERL for a transparent trust establishment process, Head of NUPRC, Eket, William Etukudo, assured the communities of the commission’s unwavering support in monitoring, enforcing compliance, and proper implementation of assessed needs.

He said: “The commission will give zero tolerance to corruption, and the books will be properly audited in line with the Act. This will promote peaceful co-existence of both operators and host communities for the overriding interest of our great country, Nigeria.”

In a goodwill message to the Nigerian upstream company and host communities in its area of operation, the Commissioner of the Akwa Ibom State MPPD, Dr. John James Etim, appreciated Oriental Energy for complementing efforts of the government through liaison with critical stakeholders and implementing the HCDT as guided by the PIA.