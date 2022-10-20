Police Fire Teargas, Water Canons at #EndSARS Memorial Procession 





Rebecca Ejifoma

Police, Thursday, fired teargas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators at the second #EndSARS memorial procession at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

The protesters were seen with dummy caskets, garlands and blood-stained Nigerian flags to grieve the kiiling of peaceful protesters Wednesday 20/10/2020.

The procession had defied the earlier warnings of the state police against hosting the protest at the Tollgate.

Participants at the procession include popular comedian Debo Adebayo, known as Mr Macaroni, and musician Folarin Falana, better known as Falz.