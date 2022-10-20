  • Thursday, 20th October, 2022

Gridlock on Abuja-Keffi Road

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

An early gridlock on the entire stretch on the Abuja- Keffi Road on Thursday morning has left several pedestrians stranded. The snarl as long as seven kilometers was caused by a truck filled with scraps that broke down near Mogadishu Barracks on the approach to AYA Bridge on the ever busy road. The truck emptied all its contents on the road, causing traffic hiccups. As a result, many pedestrians mostly workers were trapped in the gridlock . Traffic on the other side of the major road which connects the Federal Capital Territory with the north eastern, central and southern parts of the country was equally impacted as many vehicles drove against traffic in frantic bid to reach their destinations. The chaos resulted in many pedestrians from Masaka, Mararaba, New Karu, New Nyanyan and several communities on the Nasarawa side of the route paying extra traffic fares. Policemen, soldiers, officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps and Vehicles Inspection Officers were deployed to manage the traffic.

