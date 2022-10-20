  • Thursday, 20th October, 2022

France’s Macron Advises UK to Find Stability as Soon as Possible

Rest of the World | 2 hours ago

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday it is important that Britain found “stability as soon as possible”, as he commented on the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“We want, above all else, stability,” Macron told reporters as he arrived at a European Union summit in Brussels.

“On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go,” he added.

In another reaction, Russia describes the outgoing PM as a ‘catastrophically illiterate’ disgrace.

Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it welcomed the departure of British Prime Minister Truss, saying she was a disgrace of a leader who would be remembered for her “catastrophic illiteracy”.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister.’’

However, the claim of illiteracy appears to refer to Truss’ visit to Moscow shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine while she was British foreign minister.

In a meeting with Russia’s veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, she appeared to confuse two regions of Russia with Ukraine, triggering mockery by the Russian diplomat and across talk shows on Russian state TV. (Reuters/NAN) 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.