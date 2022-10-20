France’s Macron Advises UK to Find Stability as Soon as Possible

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday it is important that Britain found “stability as soon as possible”, as he commented on the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“We want, above all else, stability,” Macron told reporters as he arrived at a European Union summit in Brussels.

“On a personal level, I am always sad to see a colleague go,” he added.

In another reaction, Russia describes the outgoing PM as a ‘catastrophically illiterate’ disgrace.

Russia’s foreign ministry on Thursday said it welcomed the departure of British Prime Minister Truss, saying she was a disgrace of a leader who would be remembered for her “catastrophic illiteracy”.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister.’’

However, the claim of illiteracy appears to refer to Truss’ visit to Moscow shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine while she was British foreign minister.

In a meeting with Russia’s veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, she appeared to confuse two regions of Russia with Ukraine, triggering mockery by the Russian diplomat and across talk shows on Russian state TV. (Reuters/NAN)