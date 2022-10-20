FG Seeks Private Sector Participation on Food Security 

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The federal government (FG) is seeking private sector participation in the agro food processing industry to ensure food security.

The Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the ongoing 46th conference of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST), with the theme: ‘Advancing National Development, Wealth Creation and Food Security through Food Processing and Preservation.’

Speaking through the Director, Commodities and Export Department, Suleiman Audu, the minister said there was need for government synergise with the private sector to ensure food security.

“It is instructive to inform you that despite these efforts by Government to create food security there is a strong need to work in synergy and the private sector to attract investment in food processing and preservation to attack hunger in the country.

“I am confident that the conference will find sustainable ways to advance national development through the creation of food security that will not only complement the crude oil sector but would equally serve as a force towards revenue generation for the nation and job creation for the unemployed youths,” Adebayo said.

Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Alfred Olajide, in his keynote address, said Nigeria needed to avoid wastage of her agro produce and improve on her agro export packaging.

Olajide, who was represented by the Director Public Affairs, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Amaka Onyemehikwe, said, “Each year, Nigeria struggles to increase agricultural production, but the more we produce, the higher the post-harvest losses and poor remuneration for farmers and the poorer and disincentive our farmers become due to avoidable wastages.

“In the 1960s, Nigeria had over 60 per cent of global palm oil exports, 30 per cent of global ground exports, and 15 per cent of global cocoa exports. By the 2000s, Nigeria global share of exports of each of these crops was five per cent or less. Today, the country is a net importer of agricultural produce, with imports totaling N 630 billion. Today, we are faced with the reality of inadequate application of Science and Technology for food production and processing for high value addition to ensure sustainable food security and wealth creation,” Olajide said.

The National President of NIFST, Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe, called on incoming Nigerian leaders to take serious the issue of national development and food security.