Onuachu Getting Groove Back, Scores Brace in Belgium

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu, is gradually getting his groove back after the injury that set him back before the Belgian topflight season kicked off.

Onuachu scored a brace as Genk mauled Westerlo 6-1 in the Belgian First Division A fixture last night.

The win consolidated Genk at the summit of the Belgian First Division on 34 points from 13 games.

The 28-year-old Nigerian international was on target in the 32nd minute and converted a penalty in 40th for his second goal of the evening. Genk raced to 3-0 in the first 21 minutes and added two more to make it 5-1 before the first half break.

He was replaced in the 66th minute by Mbwana Samatta.

Last weekend, Onuachu was the match winner for Genk at OH Leuven.

Onuachu who scored 21 goals last season, has now netted six goals in his last four matches.

Speaking to HLN at the weekend, Onuachu said: “I am gradually getting back to almost 100 percent. I just want to play, have fun and meet up with the coach’s expectations. I enjoy his confidence.”

Onuachu said he is not disturbed by criticisms against him in the media

“As a footballer you have to be able to live with people talking about you. I don’t care. I don’t really follow the media,” he said.

“It’s simple: I was injured at the beginning of the season and had to be fit again. It was tough for a while, but I’m a professional,” he concluded on a positive note.