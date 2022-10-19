Nutritionist Tasks FG on Policy to Grow Organic Food Crops

James Emejo in Abuja

The federal government has been called upon to evolve a policy geared towards ensuring that 25 per cent of Nigerian food crops are grown organically.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive, QEI Concepts Limited, Lady Green Ikwuazom, made the plea during the launch of the Lady Green Organic Restaurant in Abuja.

She claimed that most of the health-related issues confronting Nigerians as well as people around the world are largely a consequence of the kinds of poisonous food they ingest into their guts.

Ikwuazom said research had shown that organic food can be used as medicine to treat several ailments being suffered across the world, adding that most developed countries now “use only food to treat their patients, they don’t use drugs”.

She said, “And I said how can I replicate that in Nigeria with all the issues with fertilisers and the soil is polluted…So, if you fix the food, fix your gut, you’re healthy. All the issues are in the gut.

“Every sickness and disease is coming from your gut. It is coming from the food we eat. We are targeting to deal with Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) and that’s causing a lot of issues in our country right now.”

She said the government should also take steps to ensure that organic foods are accessible for ordinary Nigerians by partnering the Nigerian Organic Agriculture Network (NOAN) to further develop and promote the organic culture in the country.