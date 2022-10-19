Ekiti Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye, is Dead

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, has passed on.

Afuye, who represents Ikere constituency 1, died at the age of 66, after a brief illness.

A member of the House confirmed to newsmen in telephone conversation that he was rushed to the hospital, on Wednesday, after developing complications over undisclosed ailment.

Afuye, a lawyer and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress , was said to have died after attempts by medical doctors to save his life failed.

The source added that the cause of his death was shocking and has not been confirmed as at the time of filing this report.

But another source disclosed that the vociferous lawmaker died of cardiac arrest.

Afuye appeared at the inauguration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, on Sunday, and was said to have also attended plenary on Tuesday before the sudden turn of event.

“This event was funny and shocking. Rt Hon Funminiyi Afuye was at the House of Assembly yesterday(Tuesday), so his death was devastating to us. It was a rude shock.

“We learnt he developed sudden complications this morning and was rushed to the hospital where he died”, the lawmaker said.

Afuye, who was in the assembly between 2007 and 2011, was spending his second term in the assembly and his tenure was billed to expire June 6, 2023.