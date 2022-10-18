Osun Tribunal to Sit on Saturdays, Public Holidays

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal hearing the suit filed by the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, against the declaration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect has indicated that it would sit on Saturdays and public holidays as part of efforts to conclude the matter on time.

This is just as the court directed parties to file the scheduling of their witnesses in not less than 24 hours to the tribunal sittings.

These disclosures are contained in the pre-hearing report delivered by the Chairman of the panel, Justice Tertsea Kume, at the sitting of the tribunal yesterday.

According to the tribunal, all documentary evidence pleaded shall be taken from the bar and objection to them would be deferred to their final addresses, while the time agreed on by parties for the evidence of witnesses will be maintained.

It ruled that: “The tribunal will commence sitting by 10a.m. from Monday to Friday and close for the day by 4p.m., except Friday when the tribunal will close proceeding by 1p.m.

“The tribunal will also sit on Saturdays and public holidays depending on the exigency of the circumstances.”

Justice Kume therefore adjourned the commencement of the full hearing to October 26, 2022.