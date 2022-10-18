  • Tuesday, 18th October, 2022

Osun Tribunal to Sit on Saturdays, Public Holidays

Nigeria | 25 mins ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Election Petition Tribunal hearing the suit filed by the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, against the declaration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as governor-elect has indicated that it would sit on Saturdays and public holidays as part of efforts to conclude the matter on time.

This is just as the court directed parties to file the scheduling of their witnesses in not less than 24 hours to the tribunal sittings.

These disclosures are contained in the pre-hearing report delivered by the Chairman of the panel, Justice Tertsea Kume, at the sitting of the tribunal yesterday.

According to the tribunal, all documentary evidence pleaded shall be taken from the bar and objection to them would be deferred to their final addresses, while the time agreed on by parties for the evidence of witnesses will be maintained.

It ruled that: “The tribunal will commence sitting by 10a.m. from Monday to Friday and close for the day by 4p.m., except Friday when the tribunal will close proceeding by 1p.m.

“The tribunal will also sit on Saturdays and public holidays depending on the exigency of the circumstances.”

Justice Kume therefore adjourned the commencement of the full hearing to October 26, 2022.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.