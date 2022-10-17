Obi: I Will Rescue Nigeria from Becoming Failed State 

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former governor of Anambra State Mr. Peter Obi has said that he will rescue Nigeria from becoming a failed state.



Speaking on Monday at an interactive session organised by the Arewa Joint Committee, he said any country that is no longer in control of the economy and security, is nothing but a failed state.



He promised that if elected president in 2023, he will positively change the narrative.



According to him, the problem of Nigeria is not lack of ideas, but institutional weakness and lack of political will to effect genuine change that will better the lives of the citizens.



He said he was committed to unlocking the greatness of the country and lift it from a consumption to a producing country.

He also promised to ensure that the security challenges facing the country was squarely addressed, adding that employment opportunities would be created for youths who are tools used to perpetrate social vices.



According to him, once jobs are created and the youths are gainfully engaged and made productive, insecurity would have been reduced to the barest minimum and will no longer be a lucrative business.



He said security agencies would be adequately equipped to handle all forms of security challenges in the country.

“We want to bring a transformative government. The greatest assets of Nigeria is in north, the greatest assets of Nigeria is vast uncultivated land in the north but this lands have been taken by bandits. We are going to unlock Nigeria”.



“We will bring Nigeria back to life. All banks will be shareholders in Bank of Agriculture where our farmers can directly assess loans”.



Obi said, if elected, he will eradicate poverty in Nigeria, stressing that when you pull people out of poverty, the rate of crime in the country will reduce.

He promised to fight corruption to a stand still, maintaining that fighting corruption is easy when leaders are not stealing.



“Our past is gone, we are going to face the future. Fighting corruption is easy when one is not stealing, our money is being stolen, subsidy is organized crime.

“I want to give Nigerians hope. I and my running mate will be in charge, they will not find us wanting, we have the physical strength, I will dialogue with every agitator because it will make us a better and united Nigeria”, he said.



He promised to invest more in women, maintaining that women are very industrious and dedicated and committed when given responsibility, urging Nigerians to vote a character and capacity they can trust, and that he is that candidate that can be trusted.