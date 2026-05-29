CSOs Criticises Court Order Restraining Bauchi  PRP Primary Election

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Bauchi State is battling with a court order restraining its conduct of primary election and alleged removal of the state chairman of the party.

PRP had on Monday held its governorship primary in Bauchi where the senator representing Bauchi South, Shehu Buba Umar, emerged as the governorship candidate.

Following this exercise, a governorship aspirant had approached the court to stop the party, the Senator and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from holding the election.

There was also a faction of the party which announced the removal of the party chairman in the state, claiming violation of due process by imposing Shehu Buba Umar, who left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined PRP and became the preferred candidate within hours.

Addressing Journalists yesterday in Bauchi, the leader of Concerned Civil Society Organisations in Bauchi, Najim Nurudeen, argued that the appellate courts in Nigeria have consistently warned courts against “undue interference” in the internal affairs of political parties except where expressly permitted by statute.

“Political parties are generally recognised as independent voluntary associations entitled to regulate their internal affairs, including the conduct of their congresses and primaries, subject only to constitutional and statutory limitations,” he said.

Nurudeen called on the court to take necessary steps within a reasonable time “to vacate and set aside” the said order which, “in our considered opinion, appears inconsistent with the express provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026 and established principles governing judicial non-interference in internal political party affairs.”

He added: “We wish to state clearly that courts are expected under the law to exercise caution and restraint in matters touching on party primaries and internal political processes, particularly where the Electoral Act expressly limits judicial intervention.

“We therefore call upon members of the public, party faithful, political stakeholders, and concerned citizens to remain calm and law-abiding as the issues arising from the said order will ultimately be subjected to judicial scrutiny and lawful appellate review where necessary,” he said.