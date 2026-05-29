Economic Challenges: Rivers Women Tasked on Self Devt

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



A stakeholder in Rivers State, Dr. Lolo Gelsham, has admonished women in the state to develop themselves to be well-positioned in society.

This was as women in Rivers State were urged to remain steadfast in their faith amid prevailing political and economic challenges in the country.

The group encouraged women across the state to remain focused and not allow distractions or temporary challenges to weaken their commitment to the peace, unity, and continued progress of Rivers State.

Dr. Gelsham made the call while delivering a talk on ‘Self Development Skills’, at a programme organised by the Rivers Women Unite for Sim (RIWUS) held in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The woman leader emphasised that women ought to continually develop themselves in their chosen endeavours, whether in business, education, or politics.

“In that market where you are selling, package yourself. If you don’t have WAEC, you can register and write. If you had an OND, you can further your education, and if you have a first degree, you can go for a Master’s. Just keep growing.

“When they ask you, what are you bringing to the table, tell them I am the table. But you cannot be the table without developing yourself,” she stated.

Gelsham stated that the event is a monthly prayer session where Rivers State women gather to pray for the peace of the state and the country at large.

“I would like to say that we have gathered to pray for the survival of River State. We own River State. We are mothers, we are wives, we are sisters; our gathering here is to the glory of God. We are praying for our leaders; we are praying for those of them in power. We are not here to talk about the political parties, withdrawal or no withdrawal,” she stated.

The woman leader posited that the prayers of women have averted bloodshed and crisis in the state despite recent happenings, especially insecurity across Nigeria.

Pastor Boma Ibanichuka stated that the women had gathered to pray for the peace and prosperity of the state.

“RIWUS is beyond politics. And that is why, no matter what happens in other states, Rivers State is peaceful.

“We are praying to God for peace of the state and for peace of the nation because without peace, the state cannot prosper,” she stated.

Glory Sunday, the Media Officer of RWUS, noted that the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has continued to exhibit uncommon leadership qualities through his developmental strides and people-oriented programmes across the state.

According to the women, their organisation remains interfaith-based, with a strong commitment to continuous prayers and intercession for the peace, stability, and advancement of Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole in line with Fubara’s policy actions.

The group further charged women not to grow weary in difficult times but to remain hopeful and steadfast in faith, stressing that God remains faithful in changing difficult situations for the better.

RWUS also reaffirmed its unalloyed support for Governor Fubara, describing him as a people-oriented leader committed to spreading development and improving the welfare of Rivers people across the state.

They further condemned the abduction of school children in some parts of the country, and called on the security agencies to intensify efforts in rescuing the children from their abductors, describing the incident as unfortunate and prayed for their safe return.

Also, Adata Bio-Briggs highlighted that the youths, both men and women, have gathered to join women in the prayers. “We have a lot of youths among us that have come together to pray for the state, to stand in the gap for the state, to support good governance, to support whatever is good for our state and our nation,” she said.

In her sermon, Pastor Priye Oarhe thanked the resilience of the women, adding: “It takes a lot of courage for everything that is happening in your state to still get up and say I am going to serve God,” she said.