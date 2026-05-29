Police Nab Five Suspected Kidnappers of School Children in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure



Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested five suspected kidnappers allegedly involved in the abduction of two school children in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area, of the state.

The suspects were apprehended by the Command’s Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad following an intensive intelligence-led investigation that also led to the recovery of suspected ransom proceeds and a motorcycle allegedly used for the operation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed the development in a statement issued yesterday in Akure, describing the arrest as a breakthrough in the Command’s ongoing crackdown on kidnapping and violent crimes across the state.

According to the statement, the case was reported on May 12, 2026, by Andrew Yohana of Jerry Sawmill Area, Ore, who informed the police that his two sons, Jehu, 10, and Yohana, 5, were kidnapped on their way to school by unknown persons.

The police said detectives immediately swung into action after receiving the report, launching coordinated investigations, surveillance, and tracking operations to uncover those behind the abduction.

“Through painstaking technical intelligence, tracking analysis, and coordinated investigative efforts, operatives were able to uncover the identities and locations of the suspects. The investigation led to the arrest of two principal suspects identified as Taofeek Lukman, 23, and Blessing Saturday, 27, around the Alaba area of Ore.

“During the operation, detectives recovered the sum of N251,000 suspected to be part of the ransom allegedly collected from the family before the victims were released.”

Police further disclosed that operatives later stormed another hideout linked to the suspect,s where they recovered an unregistered lady motorcycle believed to have been used in perpetrating the crime.

“Further investigations exposed other suspected members of the syndicate identified as Peter Moses, 25, Sunday Isaac, 23, and Sanusi Dan Asabe, 37.”

Jimoh said the suspects had made confessional statements detailing the roles they allegedly played in the kidnapping, adding that they would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.