Coalition Urges EFCC to Make Public Corruption Cases against Betta Edu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



A coalition of civil society groups led by the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiatives (EUYI) has called on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to make public the corruption case against the sacked Minister of Humanitarian and Poverty Reduction Affairs, Dr. Beta Edu.

Edu was suspended over an alleged diversion of more than 585 million naira ($640,000; £500,000) and more public money paid into a personal bank account.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the groups led by the Convener, Coalition of Civil Society Groups, Kennedy Tabuko, and Co-Convener, Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiatives (EUYI), Danesi Momoh, decried her public appearances around the presidency, especially with the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, in recent times.

The coalition said it had been brought to its attention how the sacked minister lobbies her way through to appear and attend so many serious government programmes, both at the state and federal levels.

It noted that this must stop henceforth, saying this singular act is rebranding the nation as a corrupt country and one without consequences for wrong acts.

Tabuko, who spoke on behalf of the coalition, said it was rather unfortunate that Nigeria is fast becoming a nation of no justice and no consequence for wrong actions taken by public officials.

He added: “We note that abnormality is fast becoming normal while our norms and all that we hold dear are gradually giving way to mediocrity.

“For Beta Edu specifically, it seems not to be a mere relaunch, but a comeback in a very serious way, you not minding whose ox is gored.

“Worst of all, Beta is seen moving freely and closely without any iota of shame around the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, whom we all thought should fight aggressively and detest corruption in whatever way or form it appears, given her background as a pastor of one of the most renowned churches in the world.

“Unfortunately, the EFCC has blatantly refused to feed the Nigerian people with the findings of all corruption cases levelled against Beta Edu, but will go all out to arrest and parade other citizens who commit less crimes, because they have nobody to speak for them.

“Our curiosity is not about Beta Edu alone, but about many more whom we thought that EFCC and ICPC should have brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We must remind the president and the first lady that their body language matters. If Mrs. Tinubu can be seen at a public function with a sacked government appointee who is still facing corruption charges, then it speaks volumes and tells the public perception of the current administration.”

The coalition noted that it considered it imperative for the APC-led government to know that Edu’s public appearance in the political arena was not only a big shame and projects APC as a party that encourages corruption, but would also bring about gross disrepute to the entire country, the giant of Africa.

“We wonder why a sacked minister who was accused of corruption, gross misconduct, and under investigation will summon so much courage to follow the president to an international assignment. What a shame!”

While asking the EFCC to do justice to Edu’s case, the coalition gave a 5-day ultimatum before it would take pr the streets.

“We demand that until Beta Edu’s case is decided and the EFCC makes public the corruption cases against the sacked minister, it will constitute a bad public image for the government and our dear nation to see Beta Edu around the corridors of power. The president and the first lady should take note of this.