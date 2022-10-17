  • Monday, 17th October, 2022

Inter-tribal Marriage, Veritable Tool for Unity, Peace, Integration, Says Kogi Ex-lawmaker

Nigeria | 33 seconds ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Former Kogi State House of Assembly member, Hon Ali Akuh, has described inter-tribal marriage as a veritable tool for unity, peace and integration in a diverse society.

Akuh, who represented Omala state constituency in the Assembly, disclosed this while speaking at the sideline of his daughter’s wedding in Lokoja at the weekend, urging Nigerians to encourage the practice to entrench unity in the country.

He explained that the inter-tribal marriage was just like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) set up to foster unity in diversity among Nigerians.

The former lawmaker pointed out that through inter-tribal marriage, “we need to cooperate with one another. Inter-tribal marriage brings us together from far and near-the North, West, South and East of the country.”

The former lawmaker stated further that the joy of every parent is to live and give out their daughters out in marriage, thanking God for making him one of those who witnessed the wedding of their daughters.

 He, therefore, tasked the new couple to ensure that they make God the head of their family, noting that they should go with the words of God, and prayerful which he said would result in a good family.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.