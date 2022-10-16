Visual Impaired Persons Canvass Access to Education, Conducive Environment





Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Nigeria Association of the Blind, Edo State Chapter yesterday urged governments at all levels to make education free and create a conducive environment for them to move around and pursue their legitimate business.

The National White Cane Day is celebrated October 15 to commemorate those living with visual impairment

The association on a road walk to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council in celebration of the National White Cane Day urged the Edo state government to assent to the Disability Bill that has been passed by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking, the Chairman of the association, Evangelist Lucky Imafidon said they “are grateful to the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki for his magnanimity to the people living with disabilities, especially those living with visual impairment, but want him to do more.

“We want to use this opportunity to thank Obaseki. We want to tell him to do more for us especially in the area of education. We need a bursary for people living with visual impairment.”

“The relevant authorities should provide free education for us from primary to university level and also the Disability Bill should be passed so that it can become a law that will protect our interest and welfare. We want a National Disabilities Commission to be created that will take care of our needs.”

Also speaking, another visually impaired person, David Iwuala noted that the association “is pleading with the government to create an environment that can help them live life with minimal assistance.

“The White Cane is significant because it shows that the person holding the White Cane has visual impairment and pleaded with Nigerians to always assist those with visual impairment.

“We want drivers and other road users to always assist people with visual impairment anywhere on the road. In Edo State it has become increasingly dangerous to move around and that is why we came up with “Safety in an Unsafe Environment.”

“It is a call to action on those saddled with the responsibility of making laws or creating policies to do so with the aim of assisting people with visual impairment.”