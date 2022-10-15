Gov Bagudu Swears-in 9 New Commissioners

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi



Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has sworn-in nine new commissioners.

All the nine commissioners were members of the State Executive Council (SEC) he dissolved a few weeks ago.

While speaking after the swearing-in of the commissioners at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Bagudu lauded the State House of Assembly for being magnanimous in considering and clearing the nominees for the position.

He said, “We thank them for always being magnanimous in considering requests from the State Executive, we still look forward to them because we will be presenting another list and other outstanding issues.

“Equally, we thank the Chief Judge, who always makes himself available personally even at a short notice to support us, we appreciate you and thank you for your kind magnanimity.”

The governor congratulated the commissioner for their re-appointment, recalling that all of them were members of the previous SEC with some of them serving as cabinet members for many times.

“I thank you for offering to serve the state and I congratulate you for being reappointed. I want to encourage you, especially in the next few months that we will be battling campaigns and transition.

“We must not miss sight of our obligation to the people of Kebbi State because that is the primary objective, while at the same time we ensure that we keep records straight so that we will prepare a transition document that will assist the next administration.

“Because successes, failures and challenges need to be documented, so that they can provide ready materials for conceptualisation and quick take -off.

“We have seen how the world and our country are battling with a very challenging economic environment, nevertheless, a lot has been achieved and most of them are in ministries you have supervised.”

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar-Yauri, recalled that the previous SEC was dissolved on September 7 while on October 7, the state government nominated 10 persons for reappointment as commissioners.

He said the reappointment of the new commissioners was based on their previous performance and track records, adding that they were not given portfolios because more names would be submitted to the state House of Assembly for clearance.

Umar-Yauri assured that the state government was gender sensitive, hence its decision to incorporate women in the subsequent list to ensure gender equality.

Responding on behalf of other appointees, Alhaji Abubakar Chika-Ladan appreciated the governor for finding them worthy of the position. He promised they would justify the confidence reposed in them to move Kebbi to greater heights of development.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Suleiman Muhammad-Ambursa.