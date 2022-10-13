Igbo ‘ll Rule Nigeria Well If Given the Opportunity, Says Ortom





George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has stated that the Igbo people have the potential to preside over the affairs of the country if given an opportunity.

Ortom spoke when the Igbo PDP Forum paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Makurdi, stating that the Igbo people are very passionate about the socio-economic and political development of the country and Benue State as they have always added value to what they do.

He also acknowledged the support and industry of the Igbo people in Benue, noting that they have molded many people including him.

“Your strategy to empower the younger generation is second to none.

“The Igbos are accommodating and hard-working. They are a group that can live with other ethnic groups and not like those that are killing my people and they want me to keep quiet. I will never keep quiet concerning incessant attacks on my people by herdsmen until the authorities do the right thing,” the governor stated.

“I will continue to speak against injustice. No one can threaten my senatorial ticket. A man can get nothing except what is given to him by God.”