9PSB Unveils Customer Service Centre

Nosa Alekhuogie

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s foremost digital payment service bank focused on financial inclusion has unveiled its Customer Service Centre as part of activities lined up to celebrate this year’s Customer Service Week. The event, which took place at the bank’s Head Office in Victoria Island, Lagos, had in attendance customers, partners, and staff members.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Branka Mracajac commended the entire team for the milestone achievement recorded in making the customer service centre a reality. She said, “Two years ago in our very first board meeting, I was asked what I will bring to the table that will make a difference when it comes to providing financial services to the Nigerian market. My answer to the question was that there is no silver bullet to it, but what will make the difference will be to have excellent customer service.”

Also speaking at the event, the Customer Experience Management Lead, 9PSB, Olusegun Omoloye, said: “9PSB is fulfilling its mandate to both its customers and partners by ensuring that the services promised are delivered efficiently. The Centre will be managed by highly qualified professionals who will help to deliver seamless and top-notch services in line with the bank’s business objective.”