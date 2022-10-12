GCUOBA in Talks with Delta Govt to Take over School

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association (GCUOBA) Worldwide says it is discussing with the Delta government the school’s management.

“We are in talks with the government of Delta state to see how we can take over the school management. We know other old boys across the country are thinking along this direction,” stated the President General Worldwide of the GCUOBA, Olorogun Charles Majoroh, during a briefing with journalists in Lagos to announce their 2022 9th annual nations dinner and fundraising.

“Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association (GCUOBA) Worldwide is the umbrella association of old boys of Government College Ughelli, one of Nigeria’s model schools (established in 1945) with very high academic and moral standards,” said Majoroh. “However, like most public schools in the country, it fell into decay some years ago, and Old Boys of the school under this association have made it a mission to intervene as necessary to address areas of need in the school and stem the decline.”

He added, “Our goal is to raise funds at events like the dinner and seek collaboration with the Delta state government to forge holistic development and sustainability in effective management of the College.”

The event will hold on October 15, with Lagos and Delta governors expected to attend.