FirstFounders Inc, PropTech Hub Africa Inc Skydive to celebrate GITEX Global 2022 Dubai

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye 

To celebrate GITEX Global 2022, the founders of FirstFounders Inc. and Proptech Hub Africa Inc. David Lanre Messan and Dr. Freeman Osonuga took to the skies to jump off an aircraft at 13000 feet above sea level.

GITEX Global is the world’s largest tech, startup, and investor super-connector in the world, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 10th to October 14th, 2022, in Dubai, UAE. 

In a statement to the press, Dr. Freeman Osonuga said that the event is a ‘Life changing’ experience following the fact that every entrepreneur looks forward to growing through the ranks of bootstrapping their business to the point of raising massive investment through platforms like GITEX. 

He said, “In 2015, I attempted to go to outer space during a Kruger Cowne and One Young World space exploration project. As the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PropTech Hub Africa Inc., a venture studio building Africa’s most sought-after and largest ecosystem of Proptech companies, we are fostering the development of new ideas in the real estate industry through digital technology, investment, and community,” Dr. Freeman explained.

“PropTech Hub Africa Inc. is championing the development and deployment of three first of their kinds startups focused on Fintech for real estate transactions: Pilla,  a digital financial platform for proptech-focused transactions and activities; Sycrow,  a tech-driven project financing platform for real estate projects in Africa; and  DonDon, a digital property management platform for estates.”

Speaking on FirstFounders’ impact in the tech space, Mr. David said, “I am a two-time skydiver, an award-winning startup builder, and an investor, currently leading FirstFounders, a fast-rising venture studio with offices in Lagos, Nigeria, and New York, United States. I am doing this for GITEX Global and six other startups that are exhibiting their businesses at the conference. 

“The startups are Syarpa, a crypto digital bank; ShapShap, a multimodal delivery marketplace connecting drivers with vendors and customers; Tuturly, a digital platform for tutors to host and share their content with students globally; YourStudyPath, a digital learning platform for students; Alajo App, digital saving solutions for the unbanked and non-smartphone users and Fastryders, a mobility startup focused on last mile deliveries in Lagos all need the platform to connect with investors, establish strategic partnerships and relationships globally that will add significant value to their businesses in Africa.”

GITEX Global empowers businesses and connects people to the most influential public-private partnerships, tech giants, creative startups, and enterprises from over 170 countries. It is the premier event for exhibitors showcasing the latest in first-hand technology that has inspired generations and innovations that are set to change the world.  It is also the only tech event worldwide to feature a large-scale government presence, as hundreds of government entities come from across the region, as well as Ministers, and public sector officials. Present this year are major government digital initiatives, innovations, projects, and announcements of public and private sector tech partnerships.

GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) is the annual enterprise technology and global digital transformation event taking place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at Dubai World Trade Centre. 

With this, FirstFounders Inc. and PropTech Hub Africa Inc. aim to network with as many world changers as possible to introduce them to African Startup Ecosystem and how it is ready to conquer the world.

