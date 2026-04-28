Jethvani, Akachukwu Shine at 4th S’African Golf Tournament in Ikoyi

Twenty-one handicapper Jagdish Jethvani and Ihuaru Akachukwu (24 handicapper) emerged as the men and women’s campions, respectively, at the fourth edition of the South African Golf Tournament, which concluded over the weekend at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos.

Organised by Crossflex International Limited, the tournament has become a signature feature of the annual South African Week celebrations.

This year’s edition also commemorates the 32nd anniversary of South Africa’s freedom and democracy.

Jethvani delivered an outstanding performance, amassing 42 Stableford points over 18 holes to secure the best men’s score.

Reflecting on his win, he said: “It was a great experience. I was just out to have fun and I’m really pleased with how it turned out. The rain earlier in the day made the fairways slow, but for some of us, it brought out our best. The SA Cup is an event we truly cherish—everyone wants to be part of it.”

He finished ahead of Gordon Yea and Emmanuel Onyeka, who both recorded 39 points, with Yea taking second place on countback.

In the women’s category, Akachukwu claimed top honours with 35 points. She edged out Lynda Obieze, who placed second on countback, while Dammy Oruwari finished third with 34 points.

Speaking at the event, Acting Consul General of South Africa, Kgothatso Xulu, expressed satisfaction in the tournament’s growth and impact, noting that it has evolved into a valuable platform for fostering business relationships and collaboration between South Africa and Nigeria.

Tolu Adesemowo, CEO of Crossflex International Limited, highlighted the broader significance of the event: “At Crossflex, we operate at the intersection of the strategic interests of all stakeholders. Success for us goes beyond the game—it lies in deepening alliances, creating new partnerships, providing exposure for key stakeholders, and ultimately strengthening business ties that drive both economies.”

Other notable winners included Aruna Sharma, who claimed the Longest Drive prize, and Hein Coetzer, who won Nearest to the Pin.