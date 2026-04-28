Nigeria Tennis Boss, Ochei, Waiting for Right Time  to Contest Senate Seat

President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, has declared that he will respond to growing calls for him to contest the Delta North Senatorial seat at the appropriate time.

Ochei, a former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, made the statement at the weekend while featuring on the AriseNews’ Global Sports Programme.

The NTF President acknowledged increasing appeals from constituents and political stakeholders urging him to join the race for the senatorial position.

He said the demand for his candidacy is a reflection of the confidence people have in his leadership capacity and track record of service.

“There have been calls from the people for me to run for the Delta North Senatorial seat, and at the appropriate time, I will respond accordingly,” Ochei said.

The top politician however, assured his constituents that any future political ambition would not conflict with his present responsibilities as President of the Nigerian Tennis Federation, emphasizing that public service and sports development have always gone hand in hand throughout his career.

“My love and tennis and the growth of sports remains unwavering. Politics and sports development are not mutually exclusive. I have always used every platform available to empower young people and promote excellence,” he stated.

Ochei highlighted his long-standing passion for sports, recalling that even as a lawmaker in Delta State, he invested heavily in youth development through various sporting initiatives, including the sponsorship of wheelchair basketball athletes in Nigeria.

He revealed that he personally supported athletes and teams to participate in international competitions, including sponsorship efforts aimed at helping Nigerian talents compete on the global stage in countries such as Algeria, South Africa, Germany and Brazil.

Beyond national interventions, Ochei noted that he has consistently sustained grassroots sports through his annual Village Unity Cup competition, a tournament designed to foster peace, unity and youth engagement in his community.

In a bold move to create lasting opportunities for young talents, he said he also established a stadium and sports development centre where emerging athletes can be discovered, nurtured and trained to professional standards.