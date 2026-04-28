  • Tuesday, 28th April, 2026

Atlético Get Ademola Lookman Boost Ahead Arsenal Clash

Featured | 16 seconds ago

Ademola Lookman has assured Atlético fans that  he is fit to face Arsenal in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semifinal at the Metropolitano.

Atletico Madrid have been without Lookman for their last two La Liga matches due to injury concerns around the Super Eagles forward.

However, he said in the pre-match media briefing yesterday that he is now good to play.

“I missed the last few matches, but now I feel much better,” assured Ademola Lookman, who had his first full team training yesterday.

Lookman was born in London and he admitted that Wednesday’s showdown against the London Gunners will be “special”.

“The first time I played against Arsenal was when I was a kid, with Charlton. Wednesday will be a special game,” he said.

He said the Atleti fans have given the team more energy and they expect same Wednesday.

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