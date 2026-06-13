Makinde: Abducted Pupils, Teachers Still Held in Old Oyo National Park

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday disclosed that the students and teachers abducted by suspected bandits in Oriire local government area of the state nearly a month ago are still being held within the Old Oyo National Park.

Makinde made the disclosure in his Newsletter No. 140 released yesterday, assuring residents that security agencies were intensifying efforts to secure the victims’ safe release.



According to the Governor, it has been 27 days since the school children and their teachers were abducted, leaving their families and communities worried about their fate.

The victims were kidnapped during coordinated attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School and L.A. Primary School in Esinle on May 15, 2026.



The Governor acknowledged the pain and anxiety being experienced by the affected families, stating that although he had repeatedly assured residents that the victims would be rescued and reunited with their loved ones, he understood that such assurances might offer little comfort as the days continue to pass.



Makinde maintained that the state government and security agencies have not relented in their efforts.

He said, “Every credible lead is being pursued and every lawful measure is being deployed to secure the safe release of the abductees.

“Intelligence reports indicate that the victims are still being held within the wider Old Oyo National Park axis, a vast expanse covering approximately 2,500 square kilometres across parts of ten local government areas in Oyo State.



“The size and difficult terrain of the area pose significant operational challenges for security personnel, requiring patience, strategic coordination, and sustained efforts to ensure a successful rescue operation.”

He, however, assured residents that security agencies have not relented in their efforts, stressing that every credible lead is being pursued to ensure the safe rescue of the victims.



Makinde urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the state’s toll-free emergency line, 615, adding that all useful information would be treated promptly.

He also cautioned against the spread of unverified reports concerning the abduction, warning that misinformation could undermine ongoing rescue operations and compromise security efforts.



The governor appealed to residents to continue supporting security agencies with credible information and to keep the abducted students and teachers in their prayers as efforts to secure their freedom continue.