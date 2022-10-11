Henkel Nigeria Gives BBNaija Season 7 Housemates More Reasons to ‘Level Up’

Big Brother Naija Season 7 sponsor and makers of WAW laundry products, recently, brought the entertaining, dramatic and vibrant housemates of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija show under one roof once again.

This happened during the WAW-themed party on Wednesday, 5th of October 2022, at Terraform Bar and Restaurant, Lekki, Lagos.

The event, which served as the first reunion for the Level Up housemates, was hosted by Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Tobi Bakare and well attended by industry leaders and entertainment executives.

‘Level Up’ housemates came prepared to ‘WAW’ each other in style, and DJ CrowdKontroller, the DJ for the night, didn’t miss a beat either — serving great music all night long.

Adding to the fun, housemates and guests present were also treated to electric performances from Nigerian Idol winners, Kingdom and Akunna and popular rapper, Idandizzy.

At the event, Chairman/Managing Director, Expand Global Industries, Rajat Kapur, gave a rousing welcome address, and spoke on the brand’s support for Big Brother Naija and commitment to Nigeria’s creative industry.

“We are a brand committed to fostering creativity among Nigerian youths and the Big Brother Naija reality TV show is a platform that encourages this; therefore, we are very proud to be a part of it. It has also been really great for us as a brand.”

Commenting on her win and her plans for the future, at a fireside chat held at the event, Phyno said, “I have a lot of things mapped out for me in the entertainment sector. Think hype, comedy, acting, music, the entire 360. I am going to be doing a lot of these things in the near future. You all should watch out for me.”