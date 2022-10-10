  • Monday, 10th October, 2022

Sola Saraki Foundation Urges FG, ASUU  to Halt Strike

Nigeria | 2 mins ago


 Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Sola Saraki Educational Foundation at the weekend called on the federal government and the leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to take genuine proactive steps to halt the ongoing strike.

The Foundation, however, said the impasse has disrupted the country’s  university education.

The educational organisation in a statement issued in Ilorin, Kwara State, after its inaugural meeting since the untimely death of its Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Late Chief Olatunji Orosanyin, also described the impasse as sad and unimaginable.

The statement said: “During the meeting chaired by the new helmsman of the board, Dr. Musa Audu, the Foundation expressed concern over the grave state of education in Nigeria with the protracted industrial action by the ASUU still on-going.

“The BoT recalled that during his lifetime, the late Wazirin of Ilorin and former Senate Leader, Dr. Olusola Saraki, devoted an immense portion of his life and activities to the education of citizens.

“Members at the meeting found it lamentable that leaders in today’s Nigeria do not place premium on the sacrosanct role of education in the pursuit of greatness for the country.”

The statement, which was signed by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Seyi Adigun, also saluted the Saraki family for steadfastness and courage over the past 10 years of the passage of  former Senate Leader, Dr. Olusola Saraki.

It urged the scions of the family to continue to display vision and chivalry in public service, and indelible trademarks which distinguished the late parsonage while alive.

The statement added that: “A medical outreach programme will be held in the

second week of November 2022 at a date to be announced, to commemorate the 10th year anniversary of the death of  the statesman, Olusola Saraki.

“The board has approved nine entrants into its board so as to move the Foundation forward. The new entrants into the Board of Trustees of the Foundation are: Dr. Musa Audu, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Alhaji Issa Bio Ibrahim, Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, Dr. Ayinke Saka

Hajia Nimata Ibrahim, Mr. Agbaje Opobiyi,  Mallam Muhammed Ibrahim Ajia and Dr. Seyi Adigun.”

