Massive Crowd as PDP Flags off 2023 Presidential Campaign in Uyo

Atiku: Vote PDP to rescue Nigeria from poverty, hunger, bad governance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), flagged off its 2023 presidential campaign in Uyo on Monday with its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, urging Nigerians to vote the party to ensure good governance.

Abubakar appealed to Akwa Ibom people and all Nigerians to vote for the PDP to restore unity, to salvage the economy and to ensure security of the nation.

He said Nigeria’s economy was better under the PDP and urged voters to return the party to power.

“Today, we are inaugurating our campaign to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity and bad governance. Therefore, I urge you to vote for the PDP.

“When you vote for PDP there will be no more hunger and insecurity.

“If you vote for the PDP there will be unity in Nigeria,’’ Abubakar said.

Also addressing the rally, National Chairman of the party, Sen. Iyochia Ayu, thanked Nigerians for turning out for the flag-off of the campaign.

Ayu said PDP’s campaign train was leaving the station slowly to enable those who were yet to get on board to join the train.

He said Nigerians were anxiously waiting for PDP to return to power to rescue the country and to restore the economy.

“We will restore the economy and there will be jobs for the teeming youths of this country; we need your support to restore the country. PDP will not disappoint you,’’ Ayu said.

In his welcome remarks earlier, Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom said that the PDP’s presidential candidate has the capacity to unite the country.

Emmanuel, also the Chairman, PDP Campaign Council said that the campaign was to revitalise Nigeria and to restore hope to the country.

He urged Nigerians to support the presidential candidate of the PDP to eradicate poverty; hunger and insecurity from the country come 2023.

Today, we flag off the campaign to bring hope to Nigerians. All Nigerians are expected to join the movement to rescue the country. Nigeria is a great country.

“We call on all Nigerians to join hands and build Nigeria and bring the country back. We need the president who knows the solution to our problems,’’ Emmanuel said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highpoint of the campaign was the handing over of the PDP flag to Abubakar by Ayu. (NAN)