Jehovah’s Witness Marks Global Mental Health Day

Jehovah’s Witness (JW), a millenarian restorationist Christian denomination has revealed its plan to make mental health a global priority.

This was revealed in a statement by JW’s spokesman in Nigeria, Olusegun Eroyemi to mark the 2022 Global Mental Health Day scheduled tomorrow under a theme: “Make Mental Health for all a Global Priority.”

The statement revealed that the fellowship had done this through its bible-based global message of hope, and her website, jw.org filled with publications on how to cope with mental health and how family members and friends can provide support.

According to him, “Our website is translated into some 1,060 languages. There is a lack of awareness about mental health, and people easily attribute the condition to various factors that only worsen the plight of victims. Mental health can be managed, and caregivers need care.

“The jw.org website provides materials in a variety of languages on subjects like, ‘Do You Need Tranquilizers to Cope?’, ‘How to Deal with Isolation’, ‘What You Should Know About Mental Disorders’, ‘Teen Depression—Why?’

“Additionally, there are videos and real-life stories that are helpful. These materials can be downloaded for free.”

Eroyemi says as life becomes more difficult to cope with, the effect on mental health becomes more observable. He explains that Jehovah’s Witnesses will continue to share the bible’s comforting message that gives hope to everyone.

“All are invited to visit www.jw.org and use the resources available to cope with mental health and provide the needed care for affected persons,” he noted.