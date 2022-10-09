  • Sunday, 9th October, 2022

Buhari Expresses Sadness over Anambra Boat Accident 

*Directs rescue agencies to speed up action at incident scene

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the boat accident in Anambra state, in which dozens of people were killed.

The boat reportedly carrying 85 persons capsized following rising floods in Ogbaru area of the state, with emergency bodies confirming a death toll of 76.

Following the tragedy, the Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have embarked on rescue and recovery missions expeditiously.

As more details are awaited, the President, in a release issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, also expressed sadness 

by the boat accident and directed that all possible efforts be made to account for all the passengers

He directed all other rescue and relief agencies to rush to the site of the accident.

President Buhari also directed the relevant agencies of government to check the safety protocols on these transport ferries to make sure such incidents are avoided in the future.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased and for everyone’s safety, as well as the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident,” said the President.

