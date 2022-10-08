  • Saturday, 8th October, 2022

Tinubu Sympathises with Flood Victims in Kogi, Edo, Nasarawa 

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has called on the federal government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to immediately provide  relief materials for the victims of flood in Kogi, Edo and  Nasarawa states.

Tinubu, who returned to Nigeria on Thursday evening after a short trip abroad, said he had followed the news of recent flooding in some states.

The former Lagos State governor in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, said he was particularly touched by the hardship the flood had caused in Kogi, Nasarawa and Edo states.

The APC presidential candidate while sympathising with governors Yahaya Bello, Godwin Obaseki and Abdullahi Sule, urged them to be strong in the face of this challenge.

He urged them to provide succour to the victims who are still in distress.

Tinubu said, “I returned to Nigeria yesterday (Thursday) evening. And having been following the sad news of flooding that wreaked havoc and brought untold hardship on our people in Kogi, Nasarawa and Edo states.

“I sympathise with the governors of these states who as first responders are battling to provide succour and support to the victims. I am deeply saddened by the news of loss of unquantifiable properties, farmlands and huge investments in agricultural produce in Nasarawa.

“The images of this flood in Lokoja and its environment call for a fast and coordinated response to bring immediate relief to our people while the government works on lasting solutions to this problem.”

Tinubu also called on the federal government to work with the affected states so that the people who have been displaced from their homes can return to normal life as soon as possible.

