Sanwo-olu Appoints  Odusanya as  LASUSTECH Substantive VC

 Funmi Ogundare 

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu has approved the appointment of Prof. Olumuyiwa Omotola Odusanya  as the substantive and pioneer Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu . 

The Assistant Director, Public Affairs Unit, Office of the Special Adviser on Education, Mr. Adesoye Oyelami  in a statement made available to THISDAY,  said the appointment of Professor Olumuyiwa  Omotola  Odusanya as the substantive Vice- Chancellor of the university  takes effect from  September, 29.

It would be recalled that the State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu  at the take -off of the new university ,  approved the appointment of the  then substantive Rector of the  former Lagos State Polytechnic  (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu ,  Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye as it’s acting Vice- Chancellor, pending the selection and appointment of the substantive Vice- Chancellor.

According to the statement, ” it  has become imperative to appoint a substantive Vice- Chancellor for the institution (LASUSTECH)  to ensure that there is no void in the university’s leadership and to maintain the necessary stability of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology from time to time. Prof. Olumuyiwa  Omotola  Odusanya  was born on February 8, 1965.   He is a Professor of Public and Community Health and a Fellow of the Medical College in Public Health and Community Medicine ( FMCPH). He holds Master of Public Health from University of Lagos.

Until his new appointment, Prof. Odusanya  is a  Professor of  Community and Primary Health   in the Department of Community Health and Primary Health Care in the Faculty Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, Lagos State University.  

While commending LASUSTECH former Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Nurudeen  Olaleye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab   thanked   him for using his experience and good managerial skills to set the new university on a good track.

He noted that posterity would judge him aright as one of the foundation management heads of the university in the future, adding that his  efforts would pave the way for the new administration to start on a good pedestal.

Dr. Olaleye has been directed by the state government to resume his duty post as  LASPOTECH’s substantive rector for the next three years and two months remaining to complete his tenure.

