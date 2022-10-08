London Business School, Entrepreneurship Village Partner on Capacity Building

Omolabake Fasogbon..

London Academy Business School (LABS) has collaborated with other business schools in Africa and around the world on programmes to boost capacity of business leaders.

The partnership also extended to the Entrepreneurship Village, which resulted in the setting up of a campus in entrepreneurship village to allow both virtual and on-campus learning

According to LABS in a statement, the partnership will go a long way in creating more job opportunities, promote entrepreneurship learning and create an enabling environment for knowledge transfer and business growth in Africa.

It added that this further explained why the entrepreneurship village was sited in the hub of Ondo state.

Speaking, Executive Director of Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs Organisation, Mrs. Joy S. Francis stated that the entrepreneurship village boasts numerous opportunities.

The entrepreneurship village is a hub setup to house different academic institutions like the Africa Business College, School of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, Research Cube and many others to come in the entrepreneurship village.

“Our partnership with LABS lies upon the foundation that the village was founded to create an ecosystem where entrepreneurs, creatives and business institution can be housed in one place. We believe that learning is a social experience and we aim to create a space where businesses and student entrepreneurs can grow together as we inspire them to be successful.

“The partnership is based on mutual trust and commonly shared values between the two institutions”.