  • Friday, 7th October, 2022

FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

Nigeria | 13 mins ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has declared Monday, October 10, 2022  as Public Holiday to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Mawlid Celebration in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuiab Belgore, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, cautioned that during the celebration, Nigerians, particularly Muslims must shun all act of violence, lawlessness and other criminalities.

Aregbesola  congratulated all Muslims both at home and in the Diaspora for witnessing this year’s occasion.

He admonished all to imbibe the spirit of love, patience, tolerance and perseverance which are deep spiritual virtues and which the Holy Prophet Muhammad exemplified, adding that doing so would guarantee peace, security and harmony in the country.

Aregbesola enjoined Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to refrain from violence, lawlessness and other acts of criminality.

“As the indisputable leader of our race, we must demonstrate responsible leadership in Africa”, the Minister stated.

While calling for a stop to all divisive tendencies across the country, the Minister urges all Nigerians, and the youth in particular, to embrace the virtues of hard work and peaceful disposition to fellow humans, irrespective of faith, ideology, social class and ethnicity and join hands with the President Muhammadu Buhari led-Administration in its effort to build a progressive and enviable nation that all citizens would be proud of.

The minister urged Nigerians to be security conscious, asking them to report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agency and through the N-Alert application on Android and IOS, saying “when you see something do N-Alert, as this would elicit prompt response from security agents.”

The minister wished all Muslims a happy celebration and Nigerians a happy holiday.

