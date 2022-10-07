Ekiti Varsity ASUU Finally Suspends Strike, Matriculates 4,000 Students

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Indication that the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti(EKSU), has finally broken away from the nationwide strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) emerged yesterday as the institution matriculated 4,000 new students.

Speaking at the event held at the campus, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, rejoiced with the fresh students for making a right choice by coming to EKSU.

He stated that EKSU, in the recently released ranking of universities, was ranked as the second best state university, 14th overall best in Nigeria and the 18th best in terms of employability of Nigerian University graduates.

The VC therefore, encouraged them to be proud of the opportunity to be students in an institution that now occupies such an enviable position in the comity of Nigerian Universities.

Olanipekun charged the new students to strictly follow the laid down guidelines for the payment of approved fees through the University portal.

He further warned them “to be wary of fraudulent cyber operators who are out to scam them, in order to avoid the unnecessary risk of paying fees into wrong hands.

“I also charge you to live up to the matriculation oath, which they had taken and asserted that EKSU, under his leadership, had zero tolerance to any form of anti-social behaviour.

“Let me add that any breach of the rules and regulations of the university would attract appropriate sanctions”.

The high point of the ceremony was the announcement that all duly registered and screened students had been allocated matriculation numbers and identity cards automatically through the university portal.