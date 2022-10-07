Bandits Free Kaduna DPO after 98 Days in Captivity





John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, Sani Mohammed, has been released after 98 days in captivity of bandits.

He was abducted on June 28, 2022, on the dreaded Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari road on his way to resume duties in Birnin- Gwari following his transfer to the area.

The police officer was said to have been released following payment of additional ransom to his captors.

Friends and relations of Mohammed had in September contributed N7 million as ransom to the bandits, but the criminals were said to have demanded more money and motorcycles.

The person who went to deliver the ransom was also abducted by the criminals.

Although the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammad Jalige, could not confirm the release, a police source confirmed that Mohammed was released last Wednesday and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“I am currently not on seat, but let me make a call and get back to you,” Jalige said on telephone when contacted.

However, a police officer, who will not want his name mentioned because he is not authorised to speak to journalists, said the abducted officer was released by the bandits last Wednesday after the payment of additional ransom.

He added that the officer was taken to the hospital following his deteriorating health condition while in captivities.