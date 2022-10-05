  • Wednesday, 5th October, 2022

Congo Announces New Army Chief, Broad Military Reforms Reign

Africa | 11 seconds ago


President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, has replaced the head of the armed forces as part of broader military reforms aimed at boosting efficiency.

Congo’s army is fighting multiple armed groups, mainly in its restive east, where ethnic militias, religious extremist fighters and other rebel groups are battling for control near the borders with Uganda and Rwanda.

Christian Tshiwewe Songhesha, former commander of the Republican Guard, an elite unit in charge of protecting the head of state, has replaced Célestin Mbala Musense as the Army Chief of Staff, the government said in a statement.

The new deputy chief of staff in charge of operations, Jerome Chico Tshitambwe, came from the same unit.

The president’s deputy director of communications, Giscard Kusema, said “almost the entire staff has been replaced by young officers.

“Several are from the Republican Guard, but not all, and that’s because they have proven themselves’’.

The wave of appointments was part of a broader framework of military reform, Kusema told Reuters.

A new military programming law was recently drawn up for the period 2022-25.

“For years, all the experts have been asking for a military programming law that gives more financial autonomy to the army and flexibility in procedures,’’ said Kusema. (Reuters/NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.