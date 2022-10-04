  • Tuesday, 4th October, 2022

In a Bid to Split ASUU, FG Moves to Recognize Rival Group,  CONUA

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Federal Government has said that it will issue certificate of registration to splinter group of university teachers, under the auspices of Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA).

CONUA has been lobbying for federal government’s recognition as a union in the university system in order to counter the influence of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

A notice signed by the Deputy Director/Head Press and Public Relations, at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Oshundun Olajide inviting the media to a meeting with the leadership of CONUA said the Minister will present certificate of registration to the new body today. 

The notice said: “Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, cordially invites you to the recognition and presentation of Certificate of Registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA)”.

