  • Monday, 3rd October, 2022

Lookman Fires Atalanta to Second Behind Osimhen’s Napoli

Sport | 1 min ago

Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman, scored the match winner for Atalanta to climb to second place on the Italian Serie ‘A’ table after a 1-0 win over Fiorentina on Sunday.

The former Leicester City player, Lookman, scored the winner in the 59th minute.

It was a goal poacher’s goal as he got to the end of a through ball to register what proved to be the winning goal.

It is his second goal in eight appearances for Atalanta.

He has also provided three assists thus far.

Atalanta are now joint leaders with Napoli on 20 points in eight matches.

