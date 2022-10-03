  • Monday, 3rd October, 2022

Independence Day: Procold Advocates Use of Original, High-quality Medications

Business | 49 seconds ago

Procold, Nigeria’s leading non-drowsy, fast-acting remedy for colds, flu, and catarrh partnered with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Lagos State Branch, to mark the year 2022 Scientific Week in Lagos.

The Council of Merit Awards (COMAW) along with the Board of Fellows of PSN, planned the event to showcase the accomplishments of pharmacists in Lagos State.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria’s prominent top industry expert, Kunle Oyelana, FPSN, delivered the lecture, which was themed, “Innovative approach towards ensuring medicine security: the place of local production of active pharmaceutical ingredients in Nigeria.”

Speaking, Head of Brand at Procold for West Africa, Marvin Lucky said, “As a brand, it is a great privilege to work closely with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria to harness the potentials of drug administration for the right purposes. We are glad to be a part of the 2022 Scientific Week to engage the general public about how important their health should be to them. In line with this year theme, the understanding of the active pharmaceutical ingredients becomes a very critical step to cure a specific illness. In the spirit of Nigeria’s independence, PSN admonished Nigerians to desist from indiscriminate use of fake drug and hope that Procold will continue to contribute to the better health of the nation.”

FPSN Chairman of PSN Lagos State Branch, Gbolagade Iyiola said, “it is quite essential to honour Procold to join along with this program and I hope that the collaboration will remain times to come. Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria wants to ensure that every Nigerian gets the best possible care when it comes to health. Moreover, we are offering health outreach to people as a way to further celebrate the Scientific Week 2022”, he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.