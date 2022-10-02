Russia Loses UN Aviation Council Seat over Activities in Ukraine

Chinedu Eze

Russia yesterday failed to win enough votes for reelection to the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, as the country lost 86 votes because of its invasion of Ukraine.

The election was conducted yesterday at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly for aviation, which began this past week in Montreal, Canada.

Reports from Montreal indicated that the ousting of Russia followed a democratic vote by member states.

This was the first time a country would be kicked out from the premier category of the decision-making council at the United Nations organisation for aviation.

After the vote by over 170 countries, Russia refused to recognise the results of the election, demanding a second vote but majority of countries said the election was free, fair and final.

This move is considered a huge moment for ICAO where the status quo has been ‘constant’ in the last 70 years.

ICAO is a specialist agency of the United Nations set up to define international safety, environmental and operating standards for commercial aviation and currently has more than 190 countries as members.

About three months ago, it was reported that European aviation leaders met with other countries to solicit votes that would ensure the election would be the chance to democratically oust Russia from the council.

The president of Nigeria’s National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Abednego Galadima, who is currently in Canada for the General Assembly, said that the implication of voting Russia out of ICAO means that the country would lose collaboration opportunities with member states.

It also means that Russia would no longer be subjected to international regulations and without ICAO regulations, no country will trust the safety of equipment (aircraft) that operates in Russia and their flights would not be allowed to operate into the airspace of ICAO member countries.

The United States will also withdraw the Category One status given to countries that have met the given standard of safety by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This means that any aircraft registered in Russia would not be operated into the United States.

Also the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which is responsible for ensuring safety and environmental protection in air transport in Europe, will block Russia from flying to any European destinations.

Russia will not participate in global aviation events and their aircraft will be deemed unsafe and will not be allowed into any ICAO member states airspace.

Reports indicated that the voting results set off a procedural review yesterday, after a challenge by Russia for an additional vote.

The European Commission in a statement said it welcomed the decision by the International Civil Aviation Organisation to call on the Russian Federation to immediately cease its infractions of international aviation rules, in order to preserve the safety and security of civil aviation.

“The ICAO decision refers to the violation of Ukraine’s sovereign airspace in the context of Russia’s war of aggression, and to the deliberate and continued violation of several safety requirements in an attempt by the Russian government to circumvent EU sanctions.

“These actions include illegally double-registering in Russia aircraft stolen from leasing companies, and permitting Russian airlines to operate these aircraft on international routes without a valid Certificate of Airworthiness, which is the necessary safety certificate,” the Commission said.

The ICAO Council is a permanent body of the Organisation responsible to the Assembly.