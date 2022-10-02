Access Tech Wins $1,500 Nexford University Business Case Competition Fund

Rebecca Ejifoma

The co-founders of Access Tech, Opeolu Stephen Akinola and Emmanuella Akinola have emerged winners of the $1,500 seed funding of the maiden edition of the Nexford University Business Case competition.

The team of two clinched the grant at the weekend after a rigorous pitch presentation before the panel of judges from 44 participants that produced the top 11 and top 3.

The top three finalists are Precious Aleaji of Stylebitt, Serah Kassim of Serah Kassim Clothing, and Opeolu Akinola.

With an initial 44 participants, Nexford University Business Case Competition said it designed the programme to assist graduates who have entrepreneurial spirits in their chosen fields.

Akinola is a visually impaired ICT consultant, musician and public speaker. He and his partner won after presenting a pitch on helping people with disability to have access to technology.

The Academic Officer, Nexford University, Mrs Cathy Plunkett underscored the aim of the programme to allow their graduates to showcase their passion.

She emphasised: “This is for them to showcase what they are interested in and how they have used the skills and the knowledge they have learned in the Nexford programme to put it into practice so that we can see what they are doing and understand how they are going to affect the world from their communities.”

Taking a cue from Plunkett, the Nexford Country Director, Olamidun Ogundoyin, said the institution is gradually achieving the major reason the Nexford University was brought into Nigeria in 2019.

She added: “I have a particular passion about academics but not just to churn in learners in and out of university but to provide them with upward mobility in post-degree.