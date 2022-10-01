BMW, Kith Start Season 2 Collaboration with BMW i4 M50

Bennett Oghifo

More than just electrically charged: the BMW i4 M50 (electricity consumption in kWh/100 km: – (NEDC) / 22.5–18.0 (WLTP); electric range (WLTP) in km: 416–520) is not just the first fully electric M automobile, but also the second BMW M vehicle that New York designer Ronnie Fieg has exclusively designed as part of the collaboration between his brand, Kith, and BMW M GmbH – inside and out.

According to the automaker, Only seven BMW i4 M50 by Kith vehicles will be produced for the public. One of those is the only vehicle within this collaboration being auctioned to a global public audience. To mark the limited edition, Kith is selling a 51-piece collection comprising apparel and accessories, inspired by the colours of the Kith Vitality Green vehicle paint and BMW Individual Caramel Merino vehicle leather in its stores all over the world and online

A symbol of the transformation of BMW in the age of electric vehicles. In BMW M’s 50th anniversary year, a historic vehicle is bridging the gap between the past and the electrified present. As a BMW enthusiast, Ronnie Fieg has also transformed a 1972 BMW 1602 into a contemporary electric car. A homage to history: at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, two BMW 1602s, converted into electric cars, were used at various long-distance competitions as accompanying and camera cars by the organisation committee. This was the start of a pioneering, forward-looking evolution of electrified vehicles at BMW.

The unique 1972 BMW 1602 Elektro by Ronnie Fieg will be handed over to the designer by the BMW Group. He already owns an impressive collection of BMW vehicles, including a legendary BMW E30 M3 by Kith stemming from Season 1 of the collaboration. His passion for BMW was sparked as a boy by his grandfather; the collaboration with BMW M means this comes full circle for him. Ronnie Fieg founded his Kith label in 2011. The collaboration between the BMW and Kith brands started in 2020 with the design of a BMW M4 Competition Coupé by Ronnie Fieg. The 150 editions of the exclusive BMW M4 Competition × Kith were sold out in less than 30 minutes.

A combination of sportiness and aesthetics.

The success of the first brand collaboration with Kith led to this second edition, where electromobility is the focus. As the first fully electric M model, the BMW i4 M50 can be called the “Brand Shaper”. It has the well-regarded M DNA and as a BEV shows the responsible direction that BMW is going in. The 1972 BMW 1602 tells the story of the very first electrified BMW, which came onto the market 50 years ago and which is part of the brand’s high-performance segment. The sportiness of the lifestyle and streetwear label Kith is a perfect match for the BMW M. Ronnie Fieg gives both models a new aesthetic with his design.

BMW goes Kith Vitality Green.

For the first time ever, BMW is naming a new colour after a brand partner: Kith Vitality Green is a rich, dark green that is not available on a serial BMW, as it is limited to this exclusive collaboration. New logos merged with each other are a hallmark of the various Kith partnerships with globally famous companies. BMW changed its brand emblem for a collaboration partner for the first time two years ago. The well-known BMW emblem was again altered this time: an additional ring in the colour Kith Vitality Green was added around the brand logo that adorns the hood of the BMW i4 M50 by Kith. The green ring lists the partnership, model and year as well as the fact that it is an electric car. The logo on the hood of the 1972 BMW 1602 by Ronnie Fieg looks different again: the BMW letters have been swapped for Kith. A similar logo in black and white with the subline “Elektro-Auto” can be found as an engraving on the lid of the cup holder in the BMW i4 M50 by Kith.

The interior goes Caramel.

Kith Vitality Green is the colour in which all vehicles of the collaboration are painted. While the exterior is an exquisite green, the full-grain merino leather interior is in the colour Caramel. In the 1972 BMW 1602 Elektro by Ronnie Fieg, the leather of the seats is embossed with the Kith lettering, as are the leather inserts in the footwells for the driver and front passenger. The logo altered to feature the Kith lettering instead of BMW can also be found on the centre holes of the rims.

The interior of the BMW i4 M50 by Kith is also particularly harmoniously coordinated in Caramel. The knee bolster, steering column, seat and side panelling, as well as the lower part of the A and B posts are all upholstered in merino leather. The front and rear floor mats are also trimmed in caramel-coloured leather and embroidered with the M logo, which has been changed to Kith, and the M stripes. Kith lettering in a box design is embossed on the headrests as well as the front centre armrest. “KITH Exclusive Edition” has been laser-engraved into the trim.

Technology and luxury in the limited edition.

The technology has been taken over from the BMW i4 M50, which combines the innovative power of the BMW M with that of the BMW i for the first time. The BMW i4 M50 with its fully electric powertrain fed by two BMW M eDrive motors achieves a powerful 400 kW (544 hp) in Sport Boost mode and offers a dynamism typical of a BMW M in an as-yet-unseen edition, which takes it from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds. It is locally emission-free and has a reach of up to 520 kilometres according to WLTP. As the first purely electric Gran Coupé from BMW M, this extraordinary vehicle creates a class of its own and proves itself for everyday use too, thanks to its impressive reach, luxurious spaciousness and intelligent networking.

In addition to the standard equipment in the BMW i4 M50 and specific scope of the Kith collaboration, the model is equipped with a few special additions as standard. Alongside the adaptive M chassis, these include the M sports brakes with red brake callipers, the M aerodynamic package and the BMW Individual Shadow Line lights. The Professional and Plus driving assistants also contribute to the luxurious driving feeling, as well as the electric sliding glass roof, the fine oak wood trim and the M high-gloss Shadow Line exterior trim. The features are rounded off by the Harman/Kardon surround sound audio system, which provides the perfect soundtrack to the joy and driving experience in the BMW i4 M50 by Kith.