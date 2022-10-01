22 Years of Uninterrupted Democracy

Nigeria @ 62… Nigeria @ 62… Nigeria @ 62…

Bennett Oghifo



This is the first time Nigeria will be enjoying 22 years of unbroken democracy since independence in 1960. Although the journey is still bumpy, there is hope that it will get better as it progresses.

As things stand, it is beginning to look like most Nigerians have accepted democracy as the best option of governance in the country. Since 1999, there have been successful transitions of power from one administration to another, and successful switch of political parties in the states and at the federal level.

Regardless, the journey of governance in the country has been checkered, complete with violent disruption of democratic rule by the military, after independence on October 1, 1960.

Nigeria first became a republic in 1963, and three years later, the military struck with a bloody coup d’état, leading to a bitter and regrettable civil war in 1967 that claimed the lives of millions of Nigerians, according to a research report published by the University of Central Arkansas, United States of America.

Specifically on October 1, 1960, Nigeria formally got its independence from Britain and joined the Commonwealth of Nations. On this day, the founder of the Northern People’s Congress (NPC), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, was appointed as Prime Minister and head of government of the Federation of Nigeria. On November 16, 1960, the leader of the National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons, Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe, was appointed as Governor-General, representative of Queen Elizabeth II, (now late) the Nigerian head of state.

The Federal Republic of Nigeria was established on October 1, 1963, with Abubakar Tafawa Balewa as Prime Minister (head of government) and Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe as president (head of state).

On December 8, 1964, President Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe dissolved the House of Representatives. Parliamentary elections were held on December 30, 1964 and March 18, 1965, and the NPC won 162 out of 312 seats in the House of Representatives. The National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC) won 84 seats in the House of Representatives. The United Progressive Grand Alliance (UPGA) boycotted the parliamentary elections. Regional elections were held on October 11, 1965. Chief Samuel Akintola of the Nigerian National Democratic Party (NNDP) was re-elected as Prime Minister of the Western Region on October 11, 1965. Not less than 160 civilians and seven government policemen were killed in political violence in the Western Region following the regional elections. Also on January 12, 1966, no less than 20 individuals were killed in political violence in Ilesha.

The events that led to the civil war began when Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was deposed and killed in a military coup led by Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu and Major Emmanuel Ifeajuna on January 15, 1966. Prime Minister Samuel Akintola of the Western Region and Prime Minister Ahmadu Bello of the Northern Region were also deposed and killed during the military coup on January 15, 1966.

The Supreme Military Council (SMC), headed by General Johnson Aguyi-Ironsi, took control of the government and suspended the constitution on January 16, 1966. Twenty-two individuals were reportedly killed during the military coup.

The Nigerian government abolished the four federal regions on May 24, 1966. Some 115 individuals, mostly ethnic Ibos, were killed in political violence on May 28-June 2, 1966.

Major General Aguyi-Ironsi was deposed and killed in a military coup led by Lt. Colonel Murtala Muhammed on July 29, 1966. Some 30 individuals were killed in political violence in Lagos on July 29-August 1, 1966, and some 250,000 ethnic Ibos fled from the Northern Region to the Eastern Region following the military coup. Lt. Colonel Yakuba Gowon was sworn in as the Head of the federal military government following the military coup, and he restored the four federal regions on August 31, 1966. Some 2,000 ethnic Ibos were killed in political violence in the Northern Region from September 29 to October 4, 1966. Lt. Colonel Odumegwu Ojukwu, military governor of the Eastern Region of Nigeria, declared that the region would no longer recognize Lt. Colonel Yakubu Gowon as head of the federal military government on March 2, 1967. Lt. Colonel Gowon assumed full powers as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces and head of the military government on May 27, 1967. Lt. Colonel Gowon proclaimed a state-of-emergency on May 28, 1967. Lt. Colonel Odumegwu Ojukwu, military governor of the Eastern Region, declared the independence of the Republic of Biafra in southern Nigeria on May 30, 1967.

After the civil war, Lt. Colonel Gowon was deposed in a military coup led by General Murtala Mohammed on July 29, 1975. The SMC appointed the 25-member Federal Executive Council (FEC) on August 6, 1975.

General Murtala Mohammed appointed a 50-member committee to draft a new constitution, and the committee convened on October 18, 1975. However, General Mohammed and 24 other military personnel were killed during a military rebellion headed by Lt. Colonel Bukur Suka Dimka on February 13, 1976, and Lt. General Olusegun Obasanjo was appointed as head of the SMC on February 14, 1976. On March 11, 1976, more than 30 soldiers, including Major-General Illya Bisalla and Lt. Colonel Dimka, were executed for their involvement in the military rebellion and assassination of General Mohammed.

The 50-member committee appointed in October 1975 submitted a draft constitution to the SMC on September 14, 1976. The SMC formally established a 230-member Constituent Assembly on August 31, 1977, and the Constituent Assembly held its first meeting on October 6, 1977.

On September 21, 1978, General Obasanjo ended the state-of-emergency and lifted the ban on political parties. On the same day, the Constituent Assembly submitted a draft constitution, which created a presidential system of government in Nigeria.

Three political parties – the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP), and the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) – were organised on September 22, 1978. Legislative elections were held on July 14, 1979, and the NPN won 168 out of 449 seats in the House of Representatives. The UPN won 111 seats in the House of Representatives.

Alhaji Shehu Shagari of the NPN was elected president with 34 percent of the vote on August 11, 1979, and he was inaugurated as president on October 1, 1979. The new constitution went into effect on October 1, 1979.

President Shagari was re-elected for a second term, with 48 per cent of the vote, on August 6, 1983, and he was inaugurated on October 1, 1983. The NPN won 13 out of 19 state governorships in elections on August 13, 1983. Legislative elections were held on August 20-27, 1983, and the NPN won 60 out of 96 seats in the Senate and 306 out of 450 seats in the House of Representatives. The UPN won 16 seats in the Senate and 51 seats in the House of Representatives.

Muhammadu Buhari’ Coup

Again, the military struck and President Alhaji Shagari was deposed in a coup led by Major General Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 1983, and the 19-member Supreme Military Council (SMC) headed by General Buhari took control of the government on January 3, 1984. General Buhari was deposed in a military coup led by Major General Ibrahim Babangida on August 27, 1985.

The 28-member Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) headed by General Babangida took control of the government on August 29, 1985. The government announced the discovery of a plot within the military to overthrow the government on December 20, 1985, and several hundred military personnel were arrested for their involvement in the plot. Thirteen military personnel were convicted and sentenced to death on February 25, 1986. Ten of the military personnel, including Major-General Mamman Vatsa, were executed in Lagos on March 5, 1986.

Political activity Resumes

A new constitution went into effect on May 3, 1989, and the ban on political parties was lifted. On October 7, 1989, President Babangida dissolved 13 political parties that had applied for registration since May 1989.

Government troops suppressed a military rebellion led by Major Gideon Orkar on April 22, 1990, resulting in the deaths of some 200 individuals. Forty-two military personnel were executed for their involvement in the military rebellion on July 27, 1990, and 27 individuals were executed for their involvement in the military rebellion on September 13, 1990.

Legislative elections were held on July 4, 1992, and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won 314 out of 593 seats in the House of Representatives. The National Republican Convention (NRC) won 275 seats in the House of Representatives.

The Transitional Council (TC), a civilian government headed by Ernest Shonekan, replaced the military government on January 4, 1993. Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) was elected president with 58 percent of the vote on June 12, 1993.

President Babangida nullified the results of the presidential election on July 4, 1993, resulting in the deaths of 11 individuals during rioting in Lagos on July 5, 1993. The European Community (EC) imposed military sanctions (arms embargo) against the government on July 13, 1993.

President Babangida resigned on August 26, 1993, and the Interim National Government (ING) headed by Ernest Shonekan formed a civilian government. General Sani Abacha deposed the civilian government and dissolved the parliament on November 17-18, 1993.

The Provisional Ruling Council (PRC) headed by General Abacha took control of the government on November 24, 1993. Moshood Abiola was arrested and charged with treason on June 23, 1994. General Abacha lifted the ban on political activity on June 27, 1995. The military government convicted and executed Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other members of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) on November 10, 1995. The London-based non-governmental organization Amnesty International condemned the Nigerian government for the executions on November 10, 1995. The European Union (EU) condemned the Nigerian government for the executions on November 10, 1995.

Legislative elections were held on April 25, 1998, and the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) won 229 out of 282 seats in the House of Representatives. The Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN) won 39 seats in the House of Representatives. Opposition political parties were banned from participating in the legislative elections and called for a boycott of the legislative elections.

General Sani Abacha died on June 8, 1998, and was replaced by General Abdulsalami Abubakar. Moshood Abiola died in prison on July 7, 1998.

Nigeria’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) requested international monitoring of local, state, and national elections to be held between December 5, 1998 and February 27, 1999. Elections for local councils were held on December 5, 1998, and elections for state governors and assemblies were held on January 9, 1999.

Legislative elections were held on February 20, 1999, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 206 out of 360 seats in the House of Representatives. The All People’s Party (APP) won 74 seats in the House of Representatives, and the Alliance for Democracy (AFD) won 68 seats in the House of Representatives.

Olusegun Obasanjo of the PDP defeated Olu Falae of the APP by a margin of 63 per cent to 37 per cent to win the presidential election on February 27, 1999.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar signed into law a new constitution on May 5, 1999, and Olusegun Obasanjo was inaugurated as president on May 29, 1999, and 22 years after, democratic rule has been uninterrupted.

On August 3, 2002, President Olusegun Obasanjo announced a postponement of local elections, which were scheduled for August 10, 2002. The Nigerian House of Representatives demanded the resignation of President Olusegun Obasanjo on August 13, 2002, but the demand was rejected on August 14, 2002.

Legislative elections were held on April 12, 2003, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 76 out of 109 seats in the House of Representatives, and the All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) won 27 seats in the House of Representatives. President Olusegun Obasanjo was re-elected with 62 per cent of the vote on April 19, 2003.

President Olusegun Obasanjo declared a state-of-emergency in Plateau State on May 18, 2004. Governor Ayo Fayose of the state of Ekiti was impeached on corruption charges by the state assembly on October 16, 2006. On October 19, 2006, President Olusegun Obasanjo declared a state-of-emergency in Ekiti State after suggesting that the impeachment of Governor Ayo Fayose was “a clear case of usurpation of power” by the state assembly.

Legislative elections were held on April 21, 2007, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 260 out of 360 seats in the House of Representatives. The All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) won 62 seats in the House of Representatives. Umaru Yar’Adua of the PDP was elected president with 70 per cent of the vote on April 21, 2007, and he was inaugurated as president on May 29, 2007.

On June 26, 2009, President Umaru Yar’Adua announced an amnesty plan for militants fighting against the government in the Niger Delta.

Vice-President Goodluck Jonathan was approved as Acting-President by the National Assembly on February 10, 2010. President Umaru Yar’Adua died of an illness on May 5, 2010, and Vice-President Goodluck Johnson was sworn in as Interim President on May 6, 2010.

Legislative elections were held on April 9, 2011, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 199 out of 360 seats in the House of Representatives. The Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) won 69 seats in the House of Representatives.

Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP was elected president with 59 per cent of the vote on April 16, 2011, and he was sworn in as president on May 29, 2011.

President Jonathan was president for four years and Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was elected president with 54 per cent of the vote on March 28-29, 2015, and he was sworn in as president of Nigeria on May 29, 2015. The APC won 225 out of 360 seats in the House of Representatives. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won 125 seats in the House of Representatives.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the main opposition political party presidential candidates signed the National Peace Accord in Abuja on February 13, 2019, promising to call on their supporters “to refrain from violence or any acts that may in any way jeopardise our collective vision of a free, fair and credible election.”

President Muhammadu Buhari was re-elected with 56 per cent of the vote on February 23, 2019. The All Progressives Congress (APC) won 217 out of 360 seats in the House of Representatives, and the People’s Democratic Party won 115 seats in the House of Representatives.

President Buhari will step down after his second term in 2023. Political campaigns began on September 27, 2022, for the general elections in 2023, according to the election timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).